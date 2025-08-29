Wake Forest Player Profile - Robby Ashford QB1
Week one is finally here for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and with the new season comes new expectations for the football program under the direction of new head coach Jake Dickert. Included with the new look Demon Deacons is a new quarterback, one the coaching staff believes can lead them in the right direction.
While the offense is expected to lean on Demond Claiborne, one of the ACC's most talented running backs, the new quarterback will pair well with him, and his ability to use his legs to progress the offense as well.
For Robby Ashford, though, the season is about a fresh start and showing the college football world what he is capable of.
One Last Ride
Ashford is no stranger to college football, as he will turn 23 during the season. With that comes experience, something the Demon Deacons have plenty of on the defensive side of the ball but very little on the offensive side. As he was recently named the starter, Dickert's voice of confidence was there, but it was shaky.
Ashford battled through camp with sophomore quarterback Deshawn Purdie. Still, Dickert was emphatic that neither one had a moment that caused them to win or lose the quarterback battle—instead, deciding that Ashford gives them the best chance to win now, something the Demon Deacons faithful could use now.
Ashford has shown flashes of being an effective quarterback, including a 2022 season with Auburn, during which he was named the team's offensive player of the year after throwing for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. After transferring to South Carolina in 2023, he saw limited action, but last season with the Gamecocks, he threw for over 300 yards and added 278 yards on the ground, showing he can still use his legs with the best of them.
One of the main concerns surrounding Ashford is his ball security. In 2022, one of his best seasons in his career, he threw for seven touchdowns but also seven interceptions. While he is more than capable of wreaking havoc on opposing defenses with his legs, limiting his turnover rate will be the key that keeps him from being a mediocre quarterback, to one of the top signal callers in the conference.
If Ashford can't limit his turnovers, expect Dickert to use Purdie if needed, but Ashford should perform well this season, knowing this could be his last time to step on the field.