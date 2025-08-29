Deacons Daily

The Keys to a Wake Forest Victory Over Kennesaw State

Week one is here, and so is our first glance at the new-look Deacs.

Blake Robison

Aug 29, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies quarterback Kevin White (0) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Dylan Hazen (24) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The wait is over. Wake Forest Football is doing a product review at Allegacy Stadium for all to see. The buzz and murmurs are loud, with questions aplenty. The culminating moment is here, so this is what I've identified as the keys to success for the Demon Deacons' opening battle against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Play to Your Strengths (Demond Claiborne)

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs with the football past Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

You have heard his name just a few times throughout the offseason. Wake Forest media talks about him like a grandmother who is so proud of her successful grandson, and rightfully so.Demond Claiborne seems to have limitless potential this season, so it would be an absolute waste to underutilize him.

The prospect of him being misused is not a significant concern in reality. Whether it came from Coach Dickert or from the Doak Walker watch list candidate himself, Claiborne is going to be very involved. Really, the biggest worry is simply keeping him healthy—something Wake Forest is already working to ensure.

With offensive coordinator Rob Ezell's scheme in place, and Robby Ashford taking the helm as week-one signal caller, all signs point toward a Claiborne and Ashford ground attack takeover. Last year, Kennesaw State allowed 175.9 rushing yards per game. Although with the NIL era in full swing, creating massive year-over-year roster turnover, it is still a wise idea for the Deacs to run wild with their new quarterback and established back.

Get the Wide Receivers Involved

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

On the flip side, Wake Forest has a bunch of new toys (wide receivers) to test out. Micah Mays Jr. is the leader of the returning wideouts, but he still has minimal playing experience.

Airing the ball out like Bailey Zappe did with the 2021 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offense is not on the menu. However, the short passes that are written into Ezell's scheme and tailored to Ashford's abilities are a perfect opportunity to get a plethora of receivers involved.

While this game is not as guaranteed as many expect—due to the excessive newness of the roster—on paper, this is a game to work out growing pains and get players important reps.

Stay Poised, Stay Ready

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It's cliché, but that is what Wake Forest needs in week one. Coach Dickert said it at essentially every media outing so far: do the fundamentals right, be ready for things to go awry, and play the full 60 minutes.

The keys to this game are rather straightforward and, to some, perhaps boring. In the coming weeks, we will know if the secondary is as depleted as the ozone layer or if Carlos Hernandez needs more targets. With a team that likely still needs time to figure itself out, it is best not to jump steps in the rebuilding instructions.

Wake Forest's season opener at home against the Kennesaw State Owls kicks can be streamed on ACC Network or listened to on the Varsity Sports Network app.

Follow Wake Forest On SI on X to stay up to date on all the latest Wake Forest football news!

Published
Blake Robison
BLAKE ROBISON

Blake is a Sophomore at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. When not living on campus, he resides in West Virginia, where he was born and raised. He is studying communication and is invested in all things related to sports media. In his Freshman year, he completed an internship with the National Sports Media Association, and also worked as a sports editor at Wake Forest's student-run newspaper, the Old Gold & Black. Currently, Blake does play-by-play broadcasting for Wake Forest Club Ice Hockey and holds a job at Learfield, working as a studio host. In a perfect world, he would spend his free time road tripping and attending concerts all across the United States.

