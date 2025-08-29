The Keys to a Wake Forest Victory Over Kennesaw State
The wait is over. Wake Forest Football is doing a product review at Allegacy Stadium for all to see. The buzz and murmurs are loud, with questions aplenty. The culminating moment is here, so this is what I've identified as the keys to success for the Demon Deacons' opening battle against the Kennesaw State Owls.
Play to Your Strengths (Demond Claiborne)
You have heard his name just a few times throughout the offseason. Wake Forest media talks about him like a grandmother who is so proud of her successful grandson, and rightfully so.Demond Claiborne seems to have limitless potential this season, so it would be an absolute waste to underutilize him.
The prospect of him being misused is not a significant concern in reality. Whether it came from Coach Dickert or from the Doak Walker watch list candidate himself, Claiborne is going to be very involved. Really, the biggest worry is simply keeping him healthy—something Wake Forest is already working to ensure.
With offensive coordinator Rob Ezell's scheme in place, and Robby Ashford taking the helm as week-one signal caller, all signs point toward a Claiborne and Ashford ground attack takeover. Last year, Kennesaw State allowed 175.9 rushing yards per game. Although with the NIL era in full swing, creating massive year-over-year roster turnover, it is still a wise idea for the Deacs to run wild with their new quarterback and established back.
Get the Wide Receivers Involved
On the flip side, Wake Forest has a bunch of new toys (wide receivers) to test out. Micah Mays Jr. is the leader of the returning wideouts, but he still has minimal playing experience.
Airing the ball out like Bailey Zappe did with the 2021 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offense is not on the menu. However, the short passes that are written into Ezell's scheme and tailored to Ashford's abilities are a perfect opportunity to get a plethora of receivers involved.
While this game is not as guaranteed as many expect—due to the excessive newness of the roster—on paper, this is a game to work out growing pains and get players important reps.
Stay Poised, Stay Ready
It's cliché, but that is what Wake Forest needs in week one. Coach Dickert said it at essentially every media outing so far: do the fundamentals right, be ready for things to go awry, and play the full 60 minutes.
The keys to this game are rather straightforward and, to some, perhaps boring. In the coming weeks, we will know if the secondary is as depleted as the ozone layer or if Carlos Hernandez needs more targets. With a team that likely still needs time to figure itself out, it is best not to jump steps in the rebuilding instructions.
Wake Forest's season opener at home against the Kennesaw State Owls kicks can be streamed on ACC Network or listened to on the Varsity Sports Network app.
