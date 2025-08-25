Back to Basics? Takeaways from Jake Dickert's Aug. 25 Press Conference
Jake Dickert spoke to the media today and gave some insights on the team amid the announcement of starting quarterback Robby Ashford and their opening game just days away.
Here are the biggest takeaways from coach's press conference:
The Confidence Will Be Put to the Test on Friday
From the very beginning, Coach Dickert has kept a positive outlook on the team, citing that the typical few years it takes teams to get established is not an option for this Demon Deacons team. Despite the massive turnover from 2024 to 2025, Dickert managed to build camaraderie and trust within the team.
Dickert mentioned eight players received over 20 votes during the captain-voting process, which he attributes to the tight-knit leadership that flows throughout the locker room. The captains for 2025 are Nick Andersen, Demond Claiborne, and Devin Kylany.
The moral of the story is that this team is in about as good a spot as it could be. However, that doesn't give many indicators as to how the team will actually perform. For a new team like this that has nothing to use as a reference, the fundamentals are a huge focus. Dickert also made sure not to undersell the Kennesaw State Owls and equated both teams to being in the same spot—new coaches and a lot of roster turnover. Both teams, while trying to figure each other out, are very likely to be doing the same with themselves.
Wake Forest is going to play a lot of guys, especially on defense, to keep rotations fresh and unpredictable. After the dust is settled on Friday night, Jake Dickert and company will finally know where the team stands and what to do next in preparation for the brunt of their schedule, beginning on Sept. 11, at home against NC State.
Why is Robby Ashford Starting?
Yesterday, news broke that Robby Ashford will start on Friday. It was a long-awaited decision, but many expected it to swing the way it did. The two main things emphasized about the decision were fit in the offensive scheme and ball security. However, in the same breath, Dickert ensured that Deshawn Purdie is not an afterthought, saying that he has a "bright future" at Wake Forest.
When asked to further elaborate on the decision-making process by reporters, Dickert offered little in the way of headlines. He clearly wants to keep the process and thoughts in-house, as it appears this was not a cut-and-dry situation. He also mentioned that no one moment made Ashford the starter or Purdie not the starter.
My Take on the Situation:
There is still so much room for skepticism, and I would consider myself a skeptic. Deshawn Purdie is just a sophomore and clearly needs more time for development. He needs time, and that is something Wake Forest Football currently has little of. Then on the Ashford front, he has never proven himself and will turn 23 on Oct. 1. The potential exists, but many players have potential and never pan out.
In my far-from-expert opinion, I don't consider this a dilemma. However, from what I have gathered from Coach Dickert, the Deacs are going to tread lightly, maintaining cautious optimism with Robby Ashford at the helm.
Demond Claiborne is Priority No. 1
It's quite obvious at this point that Demond Claiborne is the key focus for Wake Forest in 2025. If it was at all possible, Jake Dickert made that even clearer today.
The Wake Forest staff and team are working closely with Claiborne to ensure his needs are met, that he is ready and able to assume a huge role in this year's offense, and eventually make the transition to the NFL—assuming his season goes as planned. While Dickert expressed confidence in the broader running back room, he continues to feed the hype and assert the large importance Claiborne will have this season.
A quick side note to all those interested in the student part of Wake's student-athletes: Coach Dickert said that one of the many reasons he is immensely proud of Demond Claiborne is that he is currently taking a heavy course load to graduate at the end of the semester. Just a reminder that while the Deacs play hard on and off the field, they hit the books even harder.
WATCH! Jake Dickert's Kennesaw State Press Conference
