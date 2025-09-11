Wake Forest Player Profile - Week Three
Behind star running back Demond Claiborne, the story for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this season has been the defensive masterclass performed by first-year coach Jake Dickert and his team.
That performance includes a gutsy 10-9 win in the season opener, inspired by a hard-nosed, gritty performance from the group. The victory was secured even with Claiborne getting injured on the game's third play. The veteran grop, who understands the nuances of the game, has become the focal point of their performances.
That includes veteran safety, Nick Andersen, the focus of this week's player profile for the Demon Deacons.
From Nothing, To Everything
You can't tell the story of the Demon Deacons' defense without mentioning the rags-to-riches story of the heartbeat of that unit, who overcame adversity and started his journey as a walk-on to become one of the most dependable defensive players in the ACC.
When he got to Winston-Salem, Andersen was a walk-on. Standing at 5-foot-11 and under 200 pounds, he didn't have the makings of striking fear into his opponents. What he lacked in that, though, he made up for with hard work, determination, and a willingness to never quit on his team or himself.
As a true freshman in the 2020 season, he played against Virginia Tech, where he had three interceptions, including the game-winner. Immediately following the contest, then-head coach Dave Clawson immediately put the Virginia native on scholarship. The triumphal, feel-good story immediately went viral, making waves on nearly every major network, detailing the improbable story of a walk-on to hero.
Andersen wasn't done, though. In fact, he would only get better from that point on, including having the best season of his career in 2024. He would lead the ACC in tackles with 122 and still show his ability as a ballhawk, with two interceptions on the year. Now back for his senior season, with him, for the first time, come expectations.
Named to the 2025 Athlon Preseason All-ACC team, the once quiet and often overlooked safety has become one of the key focal points for opposing offenses in their game prep. Already off to a good start in the 2025 season, he has racked up 12 yards and one tackle for loss, with two pass breakups as well.
Proving that he is more than just a feel-good story, he has become the face of the Demon Deacons' defense and the driving force of their success early on in the 2025 season.