What The Stats Say About Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech
After a heartbreaking and controversial loss this past weekend, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will travel on the road for the first time this season and head to Blacksburg, Virginia, in search of their first ACC win of the season.
For the Deacs, while the talent disparity is still apparent in year one of Jake Dickert, the heart and tenacity are still there on the field. The team is coming together as the season progresses, playing with heart and determination, and buying into what Dickert is building in Winston-Salem.
Unfortunately for the Demon Deacons, the games aren't won by heart, but rather by play on the field. So, what do the numbers say about their odds to win their first conference game of the year?
Is It Now or Never?
The Demon Deacons are well-positioned to get their first conference win of the season this weekend against the Hokies, who are still reeling after firing their head coach two weeks ago. Phillip Montgomery is undefeated as the interim coach, though he beat Wofford last weekend in his first game at the helm.
The offense is finding its stride under first-year transfer quarterback Robby Ashford, who, while still showing flashes of brilliance, mixed with moments of questionable decisions, is averaging 26.5 points per game in ACC contests.
While having only one passing touchdown on the season, he has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards, with a completion percentage of 59.3, which would rank second-highest in his career. If he continues making strides, keeping defenses honest will only help improve the offense, allowing Demond Claiborne to break free more often.
Claiborne is still one of the best-kept secrets in college football and is third in the program's record books after averaging 19.3 yards per carry (10/193) against Western Carolina. Keeping him efficient and healthy, while taking pressure off Ashford, could only improve the offense as the season rolls along, something they could see this weekend against the Hokies.
The main matchup to watch, though, will be the defense against the Hokies' offense. In terms of pass efficiency defense, the Deacs rank 28th in the country and second in the conference with a 111.6, and 58th in total defense per game at 20.8.
Where they have shone this season is causing havoc in the backfield, ranking 15th in the country and second in the ACC with 7.8 tackles for loss per game. Remaining effective in that area gives them a clear path to victory.