Wake Forest Releases Potential Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener

Which players are projected to start for the Demon Deacons in the 2025 season?

Carson Wersal

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Wake Forest football enters the 2025 season as a program looking to begin a new chapter under Jake Dickert's lead as the head coach. With a top-30 transfer portal class, the Demon Deacons are looking to change the narrative on a program that has seen some rough years in recent history.

The offseason brought plenty of competition at some key positions, and Wake Forest’s staff has shown a willingness to rely on both the veterans in their program as well as promising young talent. From quarterback battles to a revamped offensive line, the Deacons are an intriguing program to keep note of this season.

With the season opener just over 24 hours away, it's that time of the year where programs begin to release their teams' depth chart for Week 1 of the college football season. These depth charts are often met with overreactions, hot takes, and sometimes even outrage if a certain player doesn't get more playing time than another. Heck, there have even been multiple schools to put out fake depth charts this season. With all that being said, let's take a look at Wake Forest's unofficial projected depth chart.

Wake Forest Unofficial Projected Depth Chart

Demond Claiborne
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs with the football past Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Offense

QB
#2 Robby Ashford
#5 Deshawn Purdie
#6 Steele Pizzella

RB
#1 Demond Claiborne
#3 Jamario Clements
#23 Ty Clark III

WR
#7 Micah Mays, Jr.
#11 Reginald Vick Jr.
#89 Jack Foley

WR
#7 Sterling Berkhalter
#11 Karate Brenson
#13 Jeremiah Melvin

WR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes
#9 Sawyer Racanelli

TE
#84 Eni Falayi
#25 Harry Lodge
#12 Kamrean Johnson

LT
#71 Melvin Siani
#73 George Steih

LG
#65 Clinton Richard
#50 Ja'Marion Kennedy

C
#70 Devin Kylany
#51 Devin McRae

RG
#77 George Sell
#78 Jack Hines

RT
#79 Fa'alili Fa'amoe
#52 Uber Ajongo

Defense

DE
#11 Langston Hardy
#7 Nuer Gatkuoth
#90 Camden Hardy
#46 Kerrington Lee

DT
#52 Dallas Afalava
#99 Mateen Ibirogba

NG
#94 Zach Lohavichan
#8 Jayden Loving

DE
#10 Gabe Kirshke
#18 BJ Williams
#42 Tyler Walton

LB
#24 Dylan Hazen
#9 Quincy Bryant
#44 Alec Marenco

LB
#21 Aiden Hall
#43 Frank Cusano

STAR
#5 Davaughn Patterson
#17 Zamari Stevenson

CB
#3 Karon Punty
#13 Ashaad Williams

CB
#14 Lardarius Webb Jr.
#27 Travon West

FS
#6 Rushaun Tongue
#23 Braylon Johnson

SS
#45 Nick Andersen
#22 Myles Turpin

Special Teams

PK
#90 Connor Calvert
#99 Matthew Dennis

KO
#97 Caleb Carlson
#90 Connor Calvert

P
#91 Cal Joseph
#99 Matthew Dennis

LS
#32 Will Cobb
#49 Eli Gilmour

PR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes

KR
#10 Chris Barnes
#8 Carlos Hernandez

First Impression of the Demon Deacons this Fall

One of the more notable developments during the offseason was who would start at quarterback for the Deacons to begin the season. While Deshawn Purdie piqued people's interest over the summer, Dickert and his coaching staff announced earlier this week that they would be going with former Auburn and South Carolina transfer, Robby Ashford.

The Deacons went through a somewhat thorough identity change on the offensive side of the ball. With guys like Devin Kylany and Melvin Siani transferring in on the offensive line, it seems as though Wake Forest will put emphasis on using the ground game to dominate the pace of the game. When you have a player like Demond Claiborne in the backfield getting the majority of the reps, you’re always one play away from a big run.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dickert and his staff added depth in the secondary with additions like Karon Punty and Lardarius Webb Jr. Webb Jr., who previously played at Southern Alabama, had two interceptions in the 2024 season on top of 41 total tackles.

Other key additions that could make an impact immediately are transfers Braylon Johnson at the free safety position and Langston Hardy on the defensive line.

