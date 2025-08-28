Wake Forest Releases Potential Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener
Wake Forest football enters the 2025 season as a program looking to begin a new chapter under Jake Dickert's lead as the head coach. With a top-30 transfer portal class, the Demon Deacons are looking to change the narrative on a program that has seen some rough years in recent history.
The offseason brought plenty of competition at some key positions, and Wake Forest’s staff has shown a willingness to rely on both the veterans in their program as well as promising young talent. From quarterback battles to a revamped offensive line, the Deacons are an intriguing program to keep note of this season.
With the season opener just over 24 hours away, it's that time of the year where programs begin to release their teams' depth chart for Week 1 of the college football season. These depth charts are often met with overreactions, hot takes, and sometimes even outrage if a certain player doesn't get more playing time than another. Heck, there have even been multiple schools to put out fake depth charts this season. With all that being said, let's take a look at Wake Forest's unofficial projected depth chart.
Wake Forest Unofficial Projected Depth Chart
Offense
QB
#2 Robby Ashford
#5 Deshawn Purdie
#6 Steele Pizzella
RB
#1 Demond Claiborne
#3 Jamario Clements
#23 Ty Clark III
WR
#7 Micah Mays, Jr.
#11 Reginald Vick Jr.
#89 Jack Foley
WR
#7 Sterling Berkhalter
#11 Karate Brenson
#13 Jeremiah Melvin
WR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes
#9 Sawyer Racanelli
TE
#84 Eni Falayi
#25 Harry Lodge
#12 Kamrean Johnson
LT
#71 Melvin Siani
#73 George Steih
LG
#65 Clinton Richard
#50 Ja'Marion Kennedy
C
#70 Devin Kylany
#51 Devin McRae
RG
#77 George Sell
#78 Jack Hines
RT
#79 Fa'alili Fa'amoe
#52 Uber Ajongo
Defense
DE
#11 Langston Hardy
#7 Nuer Gatkuoth
#90 Camden Hardy
#46 Kerrington Lee
DT
#52 Dallas Afalava
#99 Mateen Ibirogba
NG
#94 Zach Lohavichan
#8 Jayden Loving
DE
#10 Gabe Kirshke
#18 BJ Williams
#42 Tyler Walton
LB
#24 Dylan Hazen
#9 Quincy Bryant
#44 Alec Marenco
LB
#21 Aiden Hall
#43 Frank Cusano
STAR
#5 Davaughn Patterson
#17 Zamari Stevenson
CB
#3 Karon Punty
#13 Ashaad Williams
CB
#14 Lardarius Webb Jr.
#27 Travon West
FS
#6 Rushaun Tongue
#23 Braylon Johnson
SS
#45 Nick Andersen
#22 Myles Turpin
Special Teams
PK
#90 Connor Calvert
#99 Matthew Dennis
KO
#97 Caleb Carlson
#90 Connor Calvert
P
#91 Cal Joseph
#99 Matthew Dennis
LS
#32 Will Cobb
#49 Eli Gilmour
PR
#8 Carlos Hernandez
#10 Chris Barnes
KR
#10 Chris Barnes
#8 Carlos Hernandez
First Impression of the Demon Deacons this Fall
One of the more notable developments during the offseason was who would start at quarterback for the Deacons to begin the season. While Deshawn Purdie piqued people's interest over the summer, Dickert and his coaching staff announced earlier this week that they would be going with former Auburn and South Carolina transfer, Robby Ashford.
The Deacons went through a somewhat thorough identity change on the offensive side of the ball. With guys like Devin Kylany and Melvin Siani transferring in on the offensive line, it seems as though Wake Forest will put emphasis on using the ground game to dominate the pace of the game. When you have a player like Demond Claiborne in the backfield getting the majority of the reps, you’re always one play away from a big run.
On the defensive side of the ball, Dickert and his staff added depth in the secondary with additions like Karon Punty and Lardarius Webb Jr. Webb Jr., who previously played at Southern Alabama, had two interceptions in the 2024 season on top of 41 total tackles.
Other key additions that could make an impact immediately are transfers Braylon Johnson at the free safety position and Langston Hardy on the defensive line.