Deacons Daily

WATCH! Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert's Breakout Session at ACC Kickoff

At the ACC Kickoff last week, Coach Dickert had a breakout session with media members to discuss the upcoming season.

Barry Lewis

Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert speaks in a breakout session at the ACC Kickoff on July 23.
Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert speaks in a breakout session at the ACC Kickoff on July 23. / Barry Lewis/Wake Forest On SI
In this story:

At the ACC Kickoff, held last week in Charlotte, Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert and four players each had individual breakout sessions after their main press conference.

Below is Dickert's breakout session. Other videos from the day are listed below.

Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert - ACC Kickoff Breakout Session

Wake Forest ACC Kickoff Press Conference and Breakout Session Videos

In addition to Coach Dickert's breakout session, here are the other Wake Forest videos from ACC Kickoff:

Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Press Conference
DB Nick Andersen and RB Demond Claiborne ACC Kickoff Press Conference
C Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Press Conference
DB Nick Anderson ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
RB Demond Claiborne ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
DB Davaughn Patterson ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
C Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Breakout Session

Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.

Follow Wake Forest On SI on X to stay up to date on all the latest Wake Forest football news!

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of both the TCU Horned Frogs On SI and Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all sports at both schools. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Football