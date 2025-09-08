Wake Forest Running Back Gains National Attention in Blowout Win
After Demond Claiborne left the game early in the 1st quarter last weekend, the Wake Forest offense struggled to get things moving, resulting in a narrow 10-9 victory. While it wasn't the prettiest win, the Demon Deacons' coaching staff felt that the win defined the character and resilience of their team.
In Wake Forest's 42-10 win over Western Carolina on Saturday, nobody embodied that resilience more than Claiborne, as he picked up right where he left off in Week 1. With 193 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, the senior shone brighter than most in the Demon Deacons' win over the Catamounts.
The more surprising part of Claiborne's stat line? The running back only needed 10 carries to do it. Highlighted by an 85-yard touchdown run, Claiborne was the difference maker as he averaged over 19 yards per carry in his first full game in the 2025 season. For that reason, Claiborne earns my player of the week honors in the Week 2 win.
Can Fans Buy Stock in the Wake Forest Offense?
When it comes to evaluating Wake Forest’s offense, the first two weeks of the season have told two very different stories. Against Kennesaw State in Week 1, the Demon Deacons struggled to find rhythm after Demond Claiborne’s early exit, barely scraping by with a 10-9 win.
Fast forward to Saturday, and the same unit exploded for 42 points behind Claiborne’s master class against Western Carolina. The question now becomes: how much stock should fans actually buy into this offensive turnaround?
Claiborne’s talent at the running back position is undeniable, and his 193-yard, three-touchdown breakout proves just how valuable he is as the focal point of offensive coordinator Rob Ezell's offense. While Claiborne is a standout running back in the ACC, the question of consistency for the rest of the offense rears its ugly head.
Especially with conference play right around the corner, the Deacons will face some very tough defenses throughout the season. While Wake Forest does dodge opponents like Florida State and Louisville, teams like SMU, Georgia Tech, and NC State have shown signs of having more talented defensive lines in the ACC.
The good news? The Demon Deacons had more than one notable performance from offensive players on Saturday. Wide receiver Chris Barnes had a breakout game against the Catamounts as he and Robby Ashford connected six times for 149 receiving yards.
While Saturday's dominant win does give confidence to an offense that's still finding a rhythm, the real test for head coach Jake Dickert and his staff will be finding a game plan for next weekend when they open up conference play against the NC State Wolfpack.