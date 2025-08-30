Wake Forest Just Barely Survives Against Kennesaw State
Week one is always tough to gauge a team, and their outlook for the rest of the season. Teams are finally able to hit someone that isn't their teammates, and for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, it marked the beginning of the Jake Dickert era,
The era started less than ideal, with a shaky game against one of the worst FBS teams in the country last season, the Kennesaw State Owls. Regardless, a win is a win, and there already at 25 percent of their win total from last season.
Regardless, a 10-9 victory, without their best player, Demond Claiborne, is nothing to scoff at, showing adversity early for the 2025 team.
First Half
The Demon Deacons would begin their 2025 campaign on offense, led by new quarterback Robby Ashford and star running back Demond Claiborne, but the duo would last just two plays, because after a run for two yards, Claiborne would exit the game with an undisclosed injury.
It didn't stop Dickert's offense from starting things off on the right foot, as they would grind their way down the field for a 14 play, 75 yard drive, that took 7:02 off the clock for their first touchdown of the season. The owls would respond though, with their own 10 play, 75 yard touchdown drive, but a missed extra point would keep the Demon Deacons in the lead.
While it originally looked like it would be a shootout, the game came to a grinding halt in offensive production, Both teams would miss exchange punts, as the Demon Deacons would only run 41 plays in the first half, with nearly 33 percent of those coming off the first drive. They would end the first half with a missed field goal, and would take a 7-6 lead into halftime.
Second Half
The Owls would begin the second half with a response, and drive down the field and make a field goal, to take a 9-7 lead, and after the two would excahnge punts, the Demon Deacons would score their own field goal to end the third quarter, taking a 10-9 lead and they wouldn't look back after that.
The fourth quarter didn't come without theatrics though, including the final two defensive stands from the home faitful, forcing a three and out and a turnover on downs to give the ball back to the offense so they could run the clock out.
The Demon Deacons would win 10-9 and start the season 1-0.
Kennesaw State
Wake Forest
307
Total Yards
348
158
Passing Yards
130
149
Rushing Yards
218
18
First Downs
20
9-68
Penalties
8-75
0
Turnovers
0
24:59
Time of Possession
35:01