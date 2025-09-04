With Claiborne in Limbo, Wake's Keys to Success Change Against the Catamounts
In his press conference on Monday, Coach Dickert mentioned how the Demon Deacons did not find a way to lose the game—something he touted as a success. If Wake Forest's offensive centerpiece (Demond Claiborne) doesn't suit up on Saturday, they may be doing the same again: playing as plain as possible in an effort to avoid giving away the game to the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Robby Ashford to Push the Ball Downfield
When Claiborne went out, throwing Wake Forest's strategy out the window, the Demon Deacons struggled to adjust—if they adjusted at all. Robby Ashford held his own under center on Friday night (20–28, 218 yards), but did little more.
Luckily, Kennesaw State had several miscues, particularly on special teams, not requiring more than ball security from the Deacs' offense. If Demond Claiborne is a go for game day, then the game plan can return to normal, and it makes sense for Ashford to play as he did against the KSU Owls.
This all-the-eggs-in-one-basket strategy could prove to be a smash success if Claiborne stays healthy and Ashford continues his efficient play. But if the water gets choppy or Claiborne starts a streak of injuries, then Rob Ezell's offense is going to have to pivot and pivot hard.
The moral of the story is that Wake Forest may need to diversify their strategy against the Catamounts while they still can. However, if Claiborne is healthy, use him early and often—plain and simple.
Continue to Feed the Safety Valve
Eni Falayi finished his first game as a Demon Deacon with four receptions for 52 yards, leading the team in both categories. The old saying is no joke—a tight end is a quarterback's best friend. With an offense that doesn't intend to push the envelope of their signal caller, having a reliable target lined up at tight end is great news.
Falayi played his first two seasons at the University of Massachusetts, then went out west to Utah Tech for his junior season. The Boston native found success last year (30 receptions, 408 yards, five touchdowns) and looks to replicate or exceed that production in 2025.
Stay the Course
It's simple—if that word exists in the football lexicon: keep turnovers at zero or a minimum, don't let big plays beat you on defense, and don't get noticed on special teams.
Wake Forest was turnover-free just once last year, and it was also their opening game of the season. Zero turnovers all season is not attainable, but minimizing them is certainly realistic. The 2024 Demon Deacons committed two or more turnovers in six games. If that number were lower, perhaps they wouldn't have finished the season with four wins.
There were a few occasions in week one where the defense was barred from a scorching in the secondary, creating familiarity with 2024's poor performance. Bending but not breaking allows for the offense to keep pace and win games. In week two, this will be something to keep an eye on, especially if FCS All-American quarterback Taron Dickens returns to the huddle for Western Carolina.
It is fair to say that the Demon Deacons are 1–0 because their special teams outperformed Kennesaw State's. No one is talking about Wake Forest's special teams output, but the Owls were talked about after missing an extra point and a field goal and losing by one point.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons—with or without Demond Claiborne—get a chance to start 2–0 and prepare for the bowl eligibility battle that is on the near horizon. ACC play starts next week with NC State, when the heat gets turned up on Jake Dickert and his new regime.