Wake Forest vs Missouri: Line movement, betting trends and spread predictions

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (7-5) vs Missouri (6-6)

Location: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Fl

Kickoff: 6:30pm ET

Weather: 51 degrees and sunny

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-130), Missouri (-130)

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110), Missouri +2.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 58.5

Line Movement:

Date Wake Forest Spread Mizzou Spread Wake Forest ML Mizzou ML Total 12/22 -2.5 (-110) 2.5 (-110) -134 +112 58.5 12/21 -1.5 (-112) 1.5 (-108) -118 -102 58.5 12/18 -1.5 (-105) 1.5 (-115) -111 -108 60.5 12/12 -1.5 (-105) 1.5 (-115) -113 -106 60.5

Betting Trends:

Both Wake Forest and Missouri are 7-5 ATS this season

Wake Forest is 1-4 straight up and ATS in their last five games

Missouri has won and covered in two straight games

63% of ATS bets are on the Wake Forest

53% of the Moneyline bets are on Missouri

Bettors are split 50/50 on the under

Why Wake Forest can cover:

Vegas has this game as a toss-up. Both teams have had signature wins and difficult losses, but the X-factor here could be that Wake’s roster is just a little more intact than Missouri’s heading into this game. Aside from RB Christian Turner, all of Wake’s offensive starters should be ready to suit up. For Mizzou, star wideout Dominic Lovett (56 catches, 846 yards, three TDs) has entered the transfer portal and won’t play, and the Tigers will also be missing some key pieces on the defensive line. If Wake’s offense can perform at the level they did for much of the season and keep a lid on the Mizzou offense, the Deacs could come away with the win.

Why Missouri can cover:



Dual-threat quarterback Brady Cook provides a unique challenge for the Wake Forest defense. Cook threw for over 2,500 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while tacking on another five scores on the ground. Brad Lambert’s defense has struggled all year against dual-threat QBs — D.J. Uiagalelei and Drake Maye both torched the Deacs. Also, this Missouri team has a premier defense that allows just over 25 points per game and went toe-to-toe with top-ranked Georgia. If the Tigers continue to play defense at a high level and Cook has a strong outing, Mizzou could claim the Gasparilla Bowl crown.

Additional Game Markets:

1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -1.5 (+100), Missouri +1.5 (-122)

First Half Total: Over 29.5 (-110), Under 29.5 (-10)

Wake Forest Team Total: Over 30.5 (-111), Under 30.5 (-115)

Missouri Team Total: Over 28.5 (-113), Under 28.5 (-113)

Player Prop Over/Unders:

(all yards prop odds are -114 on FanDuel)

WF QB Sam Hartman: 232.5 passing yards, 9.5 rushing yards

MU QB Brady Cook: 294.5 passing yards, 45.5 rushing yards

WF RB Justice Ellison: 53.5 rushing yards

MU RB Cody Schrader: 64.5 rushing yards, 10.5 receiving yards

WF WR A.T. Perry: 86.5 receiving yards

MU WR Luther Burden III: 55.5 receiving yards

Anytime TD scorer odds:

WF RB Justice Ellison: -270

MU RB Cody Schrader: -250

MU QB Brady Cook: -185

WF WR A.T. Perry: -165

MU WR Luther Burden III: -130

WF WR Taylor Morin: -110

WF WR Donavon Greene: -110

WF QB Sam Hartman: +105

MU WR Mookie Cooper: +185

WF TE Blake Whiteheart: +210

WF WR Ke'Shawn Williams: +260

