Wake Forest vs Missouri: Line movement, betting trends and spread predictions
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (7-5) vs Missouri (6-6)
Location: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Fl
Kickoff: 6:30pm ET
Weather: 51 degrees and sunny
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WATCH HERE
Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
Moneyline: Wake Forest (-130), Missouri (-130)
Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-110), Missouri +2.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 58.5
Line Movement:
|Date
|Wake Forest Spread
|Mizzou Spread
|Wake Forest ML
|Mizzou ML
|Total
12/22
-2.5 (-110)
2.5 (-110)
-134
+112
58.5
12/21
-1.5 (-112)
1.5 (-108)
-118
-102
58.5
12/18
-1.5 (-105)
1.5 (-115)
-111
-108
60.5
12/12
-1.5 (-105)
1.5 (-115)
-113
-106
60.5
Betting Trends:
Both Wake Forest and Missouri are 7-5 ATS this season
Wake Forest is 1-4 straight up and ATS in their last five games
Missouri has won and covered in two straight games
63% of ATS bets are on the Wake Forest
53% of the Moneyline bets are on Missouri
Bettors are split 50/50 on the under
Why Wake Forest can cover:
Vegas has this game as a toss-up. Both teams have had signature wins and difficult losses, but the X-factor here could be that Wake’s roster is just a little more intact than Missouri’s heading into this game. Aside from RB Christian Turner, all of Wake’s offensive starters should be ready to suit up. For Mizzou, star wideout Dominic Lovett (56 catches, 846 yards, three TDs) has entered the transfer portal and won’t play, and the Tigers will also be missing some key pieces on the defensive line. If Wake’s offense can perform at the level they did for much of the season and keep a lid on the Mizzou offense, the Deacs could come away with the win.
Why Missouri can cover:
Dual-threat quarterback Brady Cook provides a unique challenge for the Wake Forest defense. Cook threw for over 2,500 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while tacking on another five scores on the ground. Brad Lambert’s defense has struggled all year against dual-threat QBs — D.J. Uiagalelei and Drake Maye both torched the Deacs. Also, this Missouri team has a premier defense that allows just over 25 points per game and went toe-to-toe with top-ranked Georgia. If the Tigers continue to play defense at a high level and Cook has a strong outing, Mizzou could claim the Gasparilla Bowl crown.
Additional Game Markets:
1st Half Spread: Wake Forest -1.5 (+100), Missouri +1.5 (-122)
First Half Total: Over 29.5 (-110), Under 29.5 (-10)
Wake Forest Team Total: Over 30.5 (-111), Under 30.5 (-115)
Missouri Team Total: Over 28.5 (-113), Under 28.5 (-113)
Player Prop Over/Unders:
(all yards prop odds are -114 on FanDuel)
WF QB Sam Hartman: 232.5 passing yards, 9.5 rushing yards
MU QB Brady Cook: 294.5 passing yards, 45.5 rushing yards
WF RB Justice Ellison: 53.5 rushing yards
MU RB Cody Schrader: 64.5 rushing yards, 10.5 receiving yards
WF WR A.T. Perry: 86.5 receiving yards
MU WR Luther Burden III: 55.5 receiving yards
Anytime TD scorer odds:
WF RB Justice Ellison: -270
MU RB Cody Schrader: -250
MU QB Brady Cook: -185
WF WR A.T. Perry: -165
MU WR Luther Burden III: -130
WF WR Taylor Morin: -110
WF WR Donavon Greene: -110
WF QB Sam Hartman: +105
MU WR Mookie Cooper: +185
WF TE Blake Whiteheart: +210
WF WR Ke'Shawn Williams: +260
Odds and Information via Action Network, Fanduel, and VegasInsider.
