Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri

Follow all the action from Raymond James Stadium with live updates, which will begin at 5:30pm ET

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (7-5) vs Missouri (6-6)

Location: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Fl

Kickoff: 6:30pm ET

Weather: 57 degrees and sunny

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WATCH HERE

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-115), Missouri (-105)

Spread: Wake Forest -1 (-110), Missouri +1 (-110)

Over/Under: 59

