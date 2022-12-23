Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs Missouri
Follow all the action from Raymond James Stadium with live updates, which will begin at 5:30pm ET
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (7-5) vs Missouri (6-6)
Location: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Fl
Kickoff: 6:30pm ET
Weather: 57 degrees and sunny
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
Moneyline: Wake Forest (-115), Missouri (-105)
Spread: Wake Forest -1 (-110), Missouri +1 (-110)
Over/Under: 59
Wake Forest Football Content:
Wake Forest Football vs Missouri: Line, Preview and Predictions
Wake Forest vs Missouri: Keys to the Game
Wake Forest Football: Missouri Players to Watch in Gasparilla Bowl
Wake Forest vs Missouri Preview: Opt-outs, Stats, Key Players and Season Overviews
Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Missouri Football Writer
"Let's not pretend there's rules": Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on the transfer portal
Exclusive: 2024 quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski discusses his commitment to Wake Forest
"Fun and Business": Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Gasparilla Bowl
Coaching Matchup: Wake Forest's Dave Clawson vs Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz
Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker
Wake Forest transfer RB Quinton Cooley commits to Liberty
Texas lands Wake Forest transfer DB Gavin Holmes
Wake Forest quarterback Brett Griffis commits to James Madison
2024 Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski commits to Wake Forest
Three-star linebacker Aiden Hall commits to Wake Forest
Wake Forest lands 2023 three-star LB Jaquez Keyes
Three-star OT Uber Ajongo commits to Wake Forest
Wake Forest Football: Scholarship Update and Team Needs
Wake Forest downs No. 14 Duke behind balanced team effort
Takeaways from Wake Forest's 81-70 win over Duke
Key Stats from Wake Forest's 81-70 win over No. 14 Duke
Wake Forest vs No. 14 Duke: Preview and Prediction
Wake Forest struggles with turnovers, falls to Rutgers 81-57
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6
ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 14
North Carolina vs Michigan: ACC Pick of the Day
Virginia at Miami: ACC Pick of the Day
