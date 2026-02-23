Deacs Punch Ticket to ACC Tournament After Road Win

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14–14, 4–12 ACC) had control of the Boston College Eagles (5–25, 1–16 ACC) from the early goings. The Deacs' offensive dominance propelled them to a 79–65 victory, their largest road win at Boston College in program history.

How It Happened

Wake Forest's Opal Bird (9) attempts a layup against the Boston College Eagles, February 22, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

Throughout the entire season, the Demon Deacons have shown high-flying capabilities. Their road game against Boston College was no different.

Wake Forest made 28 baskets with 24 of them being assisted (85.7 percent). Currently, the Deacs have assisted on 68.0 percent of their made shots, which is the highest single-season mark in the Megan Gebbia era.

On the season, Wake Forest is averaging 17.0 assists per game, which is good for fourth in the ACC. That average is also fourth-best in program history, while their season total of 477 assists currently ranks fifth-best. If the Demon Deacons can record 13 more assists over their next two games, then they will rank second all-time.

Dominance From Distance

A recurring theme of the season has been three-point excellence. Against Boston College, the Demon Deacons knocked down 12-of-27 shots from distance (44.4 percent). On the season, Wake Forest is shooting 33.8 percent from beyond the arc, which is the best in the Megan Gebbia era.

Mary Carter went 5-of-7 from three, Aurora Sørbye hit 3-of-4, and Grace Oliver split her four attempts. To make the three-point dominance even sweeter, the Deacs shot 61.5 percent from two, proving efficient all around.

Oliver Back To The Spotlight

Wake Forest's Grace Oliver (13) goes up for a layup against the Boston College Eagles, February 22, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

Grace Oliver is no stranger to the spotlight, and she found it again in Massachusetts.

Against Boston College, Oliver posted 24 points and 15 rebounds, while shooting 69.2 percent from the field. Currently, she has the 15th-highest field goal percentage in NCAA Women's Basketball at 59.24 percent. Earlier in the season, Oliver earned the ACC Player of the Week honor against Gardner-Webb; it appears she channeled some of that energy against the Eagles.

Aside from Grace Oliver, Mary Carter (19 PTS, 7 REB) and freshman Opal Bird (10 PTS, 3 AST) scored in double figures. Carter's 19 points are a season-high, and Bird's 10 are a career-high.

What's Next For Wake Forest Women's Basketball?

The Demon Deacons have clinched the ACC Tournament in Duluth, Georgia, which runs from March 4 to 8, and their final two games will help establish their seeding. With just two contests left, they will either be the 14th or 15th seed.

On Thursday, Feb. 26, the Deacs travel down Tobacco Road to Raleigh for a date with the NC State Wolfpack (18–9, 11–5 ACC). Then, to round out the regular season, the Florida State Seminoles (9–19, 4–12 ACC) come to the Joel on March 1. Assuming Wake Forest and Florida State are still tied in conference play come March 1, that matchup will decide the final two seeds.