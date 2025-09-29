Games That Matter - What Did We Learn From the Wake Forest Loss to Georgia Tech
Welcome back to What Did We Learn. With the return of the football season, my weekly article, a two-year-long tradition on other sites now, begins, where at the end of every weekend, I release my weekly "what did we learn". An opinionated editorial, detailing what Demon Deacon fans can take away from the week before, that might not show up in the box score.
Anger. Heartbreak. Adrenaline. A loss for words. All emotions that the Wake Forest Demon Deacons fans felt in the brutal 30-29 loss they suffered at home against the top-25-ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Quite literally, a blown call away from the program's biggest win of the last three seasons.
The one emotion I didn't say is the one that should be focused on, though, and at the forefront of every Demon Deacons' fan's mind going into this week: excitement. There is genuine hope and excitement surrounding how they have played so far this season, and what feels like something is actually being built in Winston-Salem under Jake Dickert.
To have heartbreak, to even care about the result of a game, and a feeling of heartbreak and disgust, means you care, and it means this team has given you something to care about, which is the whole point of college athletics.
To Love Is To Care
Sure, the game didn't go how fans wanted it to, and ACC referees once again proved that they themselves are bigger than the game on the field after missing a blatant offside that would have exploded the hype levels surrounding the Dickert tenure. Still, to even care and hope are what the focus should be on.
Robby Ashford has become better than he was in the first few weeks, Demond Claiborne is the prince who was promised, and the defense has so much heart that the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz would be jealous and wish for even an ounce of what they produce on the field.
I'll put a hand up. When Jake Dickert took over, I liked the hire and believed he would be a great culture fit and could have success. Then, "Forged In Darkness" was released, and I thought, well, how much building will happen because it will need to be a lot to get where he wants them to be.
Except he has been building and instilling a culture, which has resulted in the on-the-field product that has the Demon Deacons looking like a shell of the program from the last two seasons. So, I tip my hat and fully believe that Dickert is building not only something that can win but something worth caring about.