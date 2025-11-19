What to Expect from the Deacs' Date with Delaware
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7–3, 4–3 ACC) are riding an unforeseen wave of momentum in the back stretch of the season. The Delaware Blue Hens (5–5, 3–4 CUSA) are newcomers to the FBS and have had a wild first season in Conference USA.
Delaware's Highs and Lows
Delaware's inaugural season in Conference USA has been a complete rollercoaster, starting with a 44–41 victory over Connecticut. The Huskies are 8–3 on the season and recently took down the Duke Blue Devils.
In Conference USA play, the Blue Hens were a missed field goal away from taking conference frontrunner, Western Kentucky, to overtime. WKU is a perennial player in Conference USA, so taking the 'Tops to their second-closest finish of the season is quite the accomplishment.
While the highs are quite high, Delaware's lows have been extreme as well. Their first three losses came to Colorado, Western Kentucky, and Jacksonville State (WKU and Jax State are currently slated to play in the CUSA Championship). However, their last two losses are to Liberty (59–30) and Sam Houston (26–23). The Sam Houston Bearkats have been one of this season's bottom dwellers; their only other win on the season was against Oregon State.
Blake's Take: Wake Forest's first game at Allegacy Stadium was against one of Conference USA's best and most surprising—Kennesaw State. The Deacs escaped the Owls 10–9, in what became a common theme this season. While it is encouraging for the Blue Hens to see a conference comrade hang around, I believe there is a considerable discrepancy between Delaware and Kennesaw State.
Delaware's Upside
While Delaware is far from a Power Four school, they do match up interestingly with Wake Forest: The Blue Hens lead Conference USA in passing attempts and yards. They have also scored the second-most touchdowns in CUSA (tied with Jacksonville State) and are only behind Western Kentucky.
Wake Forest has become known for its stifling defense, keeping things low-scoring, and preventing explosive plays at a national level. Delaware's defense is a mirror opposite, but the challenge to the Demon Deacons still stands.
The Deacs have been able to subdue their ACC foes' offenses, but they have yet to play an underdog with this kind of potency. The Blue Hens may not be bowl-eligible since this is their first season playing in the FBS, but a win against Wake Forest means they would go bowling in any other season.
The Demon Deacons are heavy favorites against the Blue Hens on Senior Day. Saturday's events will likely stay true to form, but no opponent should be overlooked, especially an FBS newcomer with nothing to lose and everything to gain.