ACC Men's Tennis Tournament Preview: Wake Forest Claims #1 Seed

Coming off a stellar victory over the weekend against rival NC State to claim the regular season title, the Deacs now turn their attention to the conference tournament this week in Cary, North Carolina. Wake Forest comes in as the number one seed, boasting an impressive 12-1 conference record. They will have to win three games in three days to take the title.

TROPHY CHASING 🔜



The 2026 ACC Men's Tennis Championship bracket is set.



🔗 details: https://t.co/Ykx1a4TqLC

🎟️ buy tickets: https://t.co/L9JhXWWetW pic.twitter.com/Ymt1l8zMlL — The ACC (@theACC) April 13, 2026

The Climb

The Deacs will start on Friday by playing either Miami or Duke (which beat Boston College on Wednesday). The Deacs beat both Miami and Duke on the road this season by perfect 4-0 margins. This should be a good way to ease into the weekend if the Deacs can take care of business.

Next up in the ACC semifinals, the Deacs would likely face Stanford or NC State. The Deacs are coming off just having played the Wolfpack last weekend and winning 4-0. The weekend prior, Wake went out to the west coast and dropped a heartbreaker, 4-3, at Stanford. Considering they raced out to a 3-0 advantage in this one, the Deacs will likely enjoy an opportunity at revenge.

Winning in the semifinals would set up a potential 1-2 rematch against the Virginia Cavaliers. Not only are these two of the top teams in the nation, but they also both finished with the same dominant 12-1 mark in ACC play and sit atop the standings. This would surely be a heavyweight battle. The Deacs got the better of the Cavaliers in Winston-Salem earlier this year by a 4-2 margin.

Your number one seeded Demon Deacons will be back in action Friday at 10 a.m. in the ACC Quarterfinals, grab your tickets today! 🎟️



🔗: https://t.co/hQ7R3mRpyb pic.twitter.com/2jQQ4Av1Tr — Wake Forest Men's Tennis (@WakeMTennis) April 13, 2026

Things to Watch:

Doubles Dominance

The Deacs have been rock solid in the doubles point all year, setting up singles play with great momentum. They have won 27 doubles points on the season, 18 straight, and 13 doubles points in ACC play, a perfect mark.

The duo of Andrew Delgado and DK Suresh Ekambaram is currently the #2-ranked doubles team in the nation. They have not dropped a match all year.

Freshman Sensation

The Deacs have been successful because they have seen a lot of production out of their new members. Freshman Mees Rottgering has become the 51st best singles player in the nation. He currently plays at two singles for Wake and has won ACC Freshman of the Week multiple times this season.

Dominick Mosejczuk has also come in and been rock solid for Wake. He is undefeated on the season, including a clutch singles win to clinch the match for Wake Forest against Virginia. Aryan Shah has also had a good freshman year. He's been finding his form recently, with a strong singles win against NC State. All of these guys have contributed hugely to Wake's success this season.

The Demon Deacons' tournament starts on Friday at 10 am. Come down to Cary, North Carolina, and see the Demon Deacons try to claim the title.