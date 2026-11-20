The soccer season for both the men's and women's teams has reached the postseason, meaning all of the hard work they put in to compete during the regular season culminates in the single-elimination tournament where anything can happen.

Each team qualified for the tournament despite both suffering tough losses during the ACC tournament. For the women's side, they lost a heartbreaker to Duke, in which they scored four goals, but Duke won in the 92nd minute thanks to a penalty kick. In similar fashion, the men's team lost in the ACC quarterfinal against NC State 1-0 after the Wolfpack got a goal in extra time. Despite not having the tournament they wanted, they will try to put these tough losses against in-state opponents behind them and focus on the bigger goal.

These teams have performed like some of the best in the country all season long, defeating tough opponents in dominant fashion. In addition, the players have received recognition, suggesting they are some of the best the NCAA has to offer. It's now time to see what they can do on the biggest stage.

Women's Soccer Draws Boston University in First Match

Wake Forest Women's Soccer cruised to yet another win, with goals from Chloe Burst and Allie Flanagan being the difference makers. | Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics

Wake earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they get to host Boston University at home on November 21. If they win, they will then face the winner of Arkansas and Saint Louis. The one seed in their part of the bracket is the Ohio State Buckeyes, a foe the Deacons have not faced yet this season.

Similar to how they won games during the regular season, Wake will have to rely on their stellar defense if they wish to go far in this tournament. They are led by some fantastic players at the backline, including ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Sierra Sythe. She became the first Demon Deacon to ever win this award, starting every match and playing the full 90 minutes in every match but one.

In addition, the Deacons are lucky to have a force in goal with Valentina Amaral. Amaral won the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year award, making her the first Wake Forest player to win this award. She was a big reason why the Deacons ranked 2nd in the ACC in shutouts with 7. Her great goalkeeping with Wake's solid defense has been the key to success, and it's what they will lean on throughout this tournament.

Men's Soccer Faces Huge Challenge Early

Wake Forest's Harvey Sarajian (10) goes for a ball along the left wing of the pitch, attempting to get past St. John's Godwin Partey (30). (Photo Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics) | Wake Forest Athletics

The men's side is coming off a convincing first-round victory against Longwood. They won 4-1 and had a huge advantage in shots, outshooting the Lancers by 17 shots. This win should give the team great momentum and confidence as they enter their hardest test of the challenge on November 22 when they face No.1-seeded Akron in Ohio.

This will not be the first time the two sides face off this season, as Akron defeated the Deacons 1-0 earlier on in the year. The Deacons will be hungry for revenge, especially senior forward Tate Lorentz. He scored during the win against Longwood, and he was also named to the All-ACC Third Team. If the Deacons hope to pull off the upset, they'll need some serious contributions from Lorentz.

Overall, both teams have solid chances of making some noise this postseason. There will be some big games on the horizon, but these teams are battle-tested and hungry to prove they are better than their ACC tournament matches suggested.