Volleyball Rolls Quad Following Weekend Matches
Wake Forest Women's Volleyball (9–10, 3–5 ACC) played host to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Clemson Tigers over the weekend. The fall foliage has yet to arrive, and the Quad was looking quite barren. However, the volleyball team changed that when they decorated (TP'd) a tree after this weekend's action.
Yellow Jackets Sting, Get Back to .500
It was all Georgia Tech in their 54th matchup with Wake Forest. Set one was the closest of the bunch (25–23), but the proximity wouldn't carry over to the next two sets.
While Georgia Tech swept the Deacs, not all was lost. Sophomore Becca Bellows recorded her 300th career dig, and libero Emma Farrell tallied her 1,700th career dig.
“Georgia Tech is a scrappy team that is balanced defensively—they came in ready to go,” said head coach Jeff Hulsmeyer. “We showed moments where we were able to create close scores down the stretch. We will continue to keep getting better, and that starts with a big one on Sunday.”
Deacs Rebound, Winning the "Big One"
Coach Hulsmeyer made the call to action, and the Deacs answered. While the Wake Forest—Clemson series in other sports isn't always as kind, these Demon Deacons won their fifth consecutive match against the Tigers on Sunday.
In a mirror opposite of Friday's contest with Georgia Tech, Wake Forest swept their South Carolina foes, with the third set being their largest margin of victory (25–16).
Three Demon Deacons recorded 9 or more digs on Sunday: Emma Farrell (12), Rian Baker (9), and Paige Crawford (9). On top of Crawford's near-double-digit mark in digs, she also notched 3 blocks. Two other Deacs also recorded 3 or more blocks.
Head Coach Jeff Hulsmeyer labeled this victory a "great team effort" that featured potentially the team's "best distribution" of the season.
As previously mentioned, sophomore Becca Bellows hit a new milestone for digs on Friday. Against the Tigers, she recorded her 900th assist. She played a major role during her freshman year and is only expanding upon that standard; the setter is averaging almost 3 more assists per match in 2025.
What's to Come?
On Friday, Oct. 24, Wake Forest travels to Dallas, Texas, for a date with the SMU Mustangs. Then, on Sunday, Oct. 26, they head back east to face the Pittsburgh Panthers. As a reward for the strenuous travel, the Deacs get four consecutive home matches—California, Stanford, Notre Dame, and Louisville.
After the homestand, they have just six contests left in year one under Hulsmeyer, with just one being at home (Duke).