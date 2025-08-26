Wake Forest Sports Are Back! Here's What's Happening This Week
In the Forest, fall sports are already going strong. This week, three more sports will fill the calendars.
Cross Country
For the second consecutive season, the Demon Deacons will host UNC Greensboro at Lake Salem in Winston-Salem on Friday, Aug. 29th. Following this meet, their next action will come in September, when the women travel to Charlotte for the Queen City Invite on Sept. 12, and the men go to Cary for the adidas Wolfpack Invitational on Sept. 19.
The biggest thing to watch heading into the season is how the men uphold their title of being the No. 1 pick in the ACC Preseason Poll. As the season progresses, especially into the Wolfpack Invitational, things will begin to fall in line.
Field Hockey
Wake Forest's field hockey team is the next to make its season debut this week. Following home exhibition matches against UNC and Duke, the Deacs will travel to Iowa City, Iowa on Friday, Aug. 29, to take on the Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 31st, they face off against the Michigan Wolverines at 11:00 a.m.
The Demon Deacon's field hockey team is headlined by Mia Schoenbeck, who was recently selected to the Preseason All-ACC Field Hockey Team for the second season in a row.
Football
The new-look Wake Forest football team will welcome the Kennesaw State Owls to Allegacy Stadium on Friday, Aug. 29. Jake Dickert will make his coaching debut, while newly announced starting quarterback Robby Ashford will make his 12th college football start.
Much is unknown about how the Demon Deacons will perform on the gridiron this year, but Friday night's matchup will be a great first look, as they are ushering in new offensive and defensive systems.
Men's Tennis
The reigning national champions competed and excelled at the Winston-Salem Open last week. This week, they are hosting the UTR WFU Open at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The event will run from Saturday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 1.
Soccer
Both the men's and women's teams carry high expectations this season. Wake Forest was the only school in the nation to have both its soccer teams ranked in the preseason top 10. The women are ranked 10th, and the men are ranked sixth.
On Thursday, Aug. 28, there will be a doubleheader at Spry Stadium. To kick off the action, the men take on Oral Roberts at 5:30 p.m., and the women will follow at 8:00 p.m. with USF. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 31, the men will welcome St. John's to Winston-Salem for a 7:00 p.m. match start.
Women's Volleyball
Wake Forest Volleyball opens their season when they travel to play in the Cincinnati Invitational. On Friday, Aug. 29, the Deacs take on Cincinnati at 6:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, they face Michigan to round out their opening weekend of the season. The first match in Varsity Arena will take place on Sept. 12, when Wake Forest plays Davidson at 7:00 p.m.
The women's volleyball team is under new leadership this season, as they brought in former Florida State assistant coach Jeff Hulsmeyer. Hulsmeyer found substantial success in Tallahassee, and the Demon Deacons look to build a new foundation with him in town.