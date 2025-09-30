Former Demon Deacon Cam Young Shines for Team USA in the Ryder Cup
Former Wake Forest golfer Cameron Young represented Team USA this week, competing in the Ryder Cup. This is one of the most anticipated golf events of the entire year, and the former Deac certainly made his mark on the competition.
Despite Team USA falling short of the victory, Young was tied for the leading point scorer on the team, earning three points throughout the weekend. He showed off his rock-solid putting and crazy distance that gave the fans something to cheer for.
Young won his first match out playing with Justin Thomas in four-ball. Young also won his following match the next morning, where he was sent out with Byson DeChambeau first for Team USA in foursomes. Young's last match was probably the most memorable when he sank a clutch putt on 18 to defeat European Ryder Cup veteran Justin Rose.
Young earned his spot on Team USA through his first career tour victory earlier this year at the Wyndham Championship. However, this was some fans' first time really seeing Young shine on a big stage. The New York-native quickly became a crowd favorite during the weekend and became a name to follow going forward.
Young's Time at Wake Forest
Cam Young showed some signs of his future rise to stardom during his time with the Deacs from 2015 to 2019. He was on the All-ACC team three of the four years he competed at Wake Forest. In his junior year, Young had a 70.11 scoring average, which was good for the third-best in program history. That year, he had 11 rounds in the 60s and a season-best round of 65.
Young gained even more accolades in his senior year. This was a year in which Young had three victories, the most by a Wake golfer since 2004. He had a career-best 19-under par round to win the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. He was also the ACC player of the month during March.
Overall, Young finished his career with five wins, which was tied for fourth in Wake Forest history at the time. Afterwards, Young went on to compete on the PGA Tour and had many high-placing finishes before his breakthrough win this year.
Next up, Cam Young will probably be taking some time off to recover from a long season and start preparing for next year's season. You can get ready to watch Young compete in the TGL golf league this winter as he plays on the New York Golf Club. The league airs on ESPN.
Congrats to Cam on a fantastic week of golf and strongly representing the Demon Deacons!