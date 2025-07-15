Wrigley Field's Newest Power Hitter - Ethan Conrad
The second of the two Demon Deacons selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft may come as a surprise to many college baseball fans, regardless of their relation to Wake Forest. The pick immediately after Marek Houston was selected 16th overall by the Minnesota Twins, the Chicago Cubs of Wrigleyville selected junior outfielder Ethan Conrad with the 17th overall pick of the draft.
On June 10 of this summer, Conrad entered his name into the transfer portal following the 2025 campaign. 2025 was Conrad's first year in Winston-Salem, but Demon Deacon fans barely got a preview of what Conrad has to offer.
In 2024, Conrad completed a dominant sophomore season as a Marist Red Fox , leading the nation with 13 triples. On the year, he maintained a .389 average in 55 games in New York. He also hit nine home runs in a breakout sophomore year. These statistics made Conrad a top transfer portal prospect, and Wake Forest was thrilled to land a new center fielder.
In early April, the star outfielder sustained a major blow with a season-ending shoulder injury. Before his injury, Conrad was on the express track to be a top fifteen pick in the draft over the summer. However, his injury put a massive question mark on his draft stock.
Before injuring his shoulder, Conrad carried a .372 average with a bat full of juice. He hit seven home runs and batted in 27 teammates in his 21 games played for the Diamond Deacs. He was on an absolute tear and played a huge part in Wake's early season success.
Many Deacon fans were optimistic about a possible senior year return to the Couch for Conrad as many felt as though the outfielder had more college ball in the tank. When Conrad entered the portal, many Deacons fans were surprised and were worried to let the star outfielder go.
So, when his name was called on Day One of the draft, Deacon fans rejoiced as Ethan Conrad played his last year of college baseball in Winston-Salem. The Cubs have been known for some impressive early-round picks in the past few years.
Their first-round pick of this past year, Cam Smith, is dominating in his rookie year with the Astros, as he was traded to Houston as part of the Kyle Tucker trade. In 2023, the Cubbies selected Matt Shaw from the University of Maryland. Both Shaw and Smith have made it to the Majors and are competing at a very high level.
The Cubs may have hit the jackpot with a player like Conrad. He has major upside and is a very low risk high reward pick for the Cubs.
The Saugerties, New York native has some incredible bat-to-ball skills. He has some surprising speed for his size and a solid glove out in the outfield. His power has not yet reached its full potential, but that can only excite Cubbies fans. Conrad will be a name to remember, and he has the potential to be on an express track to the Show.
Congratulations to Ethan on this incredible accomplishment! Deacon Nation will be rooting you on as you progress through the Cubs' farm system. Even though Deacon Nation wishes we could have another year of Ethan Conrad, we are thankful for the time you had in Deactown!
Additionally, Conrad becomes the seventh top 20 pick for the Diamond Deacs in the last three seasons. The Wake Forest baseball program continues to shine on the national stage.
