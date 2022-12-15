Exclusive: 2024 quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski discusses his commitment to Wake Forest

Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (6-0, 175 lbs.) became Wake Forest’s first member of the 2024 recruiting class with his commitment to the Deacs Wednesday afternoon. He chose Wake over offers from UCF, Georgia Southern and Eastern Kentucky. Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke and Cincinnati were reportedly also interested.

From early on in Hecklinski’s recruiting process, Wake Forest always stood out.

“Summer going into my sophomore year, Wake Forest was actually the first college camp that I ever went to,” Hecklinski said in an exclusive interview with Deacons Daily. “There was so much love and energy on that campus.”

The energy especially stood out among the coaching staff, an experience he didn’t always get at other schools.

“Not all schools have coaches that love to be there,” Hecklinski added. “The coaching staff at Wake, they’ve been there for nine years. That’s what I really like about them.”

Hecklinski’s decision to commit occurred well before he had previously planned. Initially, the set date was April 2023, but with an opportunity to come to Winston-Salem on the table, waiting wasn’t an option. Tuesday night, he made the official decision.

“I was waiting on a couple other offers,” Hecklinski said. “But I just [thought], ‘I have a great situation. I love the coaches, the campus and the facilities. I don't want to wait any longer. I don't want to sit here and maybe lose this opportunity to go play somewhere special.’”

Over the course of his recruitment, Hecklinski mainly interacted with offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero, someone he calls “an upbeat guy.” But on one of his visits to Winston-Salem, a meeting with Ruggiero and another coach made a large impact.

“I talked to [head] coach [Dave] Clawson a couple times, my freshman and sophomore years,” Hecklinski noted. “But a few weeks after Wake offered me, I came up for a game. He sat with me and Ruggiero and talked for about 15 minutes pregame. Coach Ruggiero almost missed pregame warmups we talked so long.”

That, according to Hecklinski, is not a common experience.

“You don't find that very often,” he said. “Power Five, top schools where you have the OC and head coach sitting with you before the game. It was special.”

As a quarterback at Walton High School in Marietta, Ga., Hecklinski had a highly successful junior season. He threw for 3,520 yards and 37 touchdowns, while adding five rushing scores on his way to being named the 5-7A Offensive Player of the Year and 11Alive Sports' Quarterback of the Year.

But, for him, his biggest accomplishment came in the playoffs. Against the undefeated No. 1 Buford Wolves, Hecklinski led his team to victory with 315 passing yards and three touchdowns. The win broke Buford’s 22-game winning streak and stretch of three-straight state championships.

Playing in a game against talent like that — and winning — helps prepare Hecklinski for the rigors of facing strong ACC competition at Wake Forest like Clemson and Florida State.

“There's no more competitive football than 7A Georgia football,” Hecklinski said. “Buford had 17 Power Five guys on their defense, so they had six on the bench. It prepares me very well to go out there and ball.”

Despite his five rushing scores on the season, Hecklinski describes himself as a “pass first” quarterback that works out of the pocket. His high school offense, much like Wake Forest’s slow-mesh, worked out of the RPO system, something Hecklinski feels very comfortable in.

“We do a lot of RPOs at my school, so I’m very confident that I'll fit right in,” he said. “The things that Sam Hartman has done, I see myself in his position in two years. I feel like I could really do what he's doing. I feel like I fit perfectly in [Wake’s] offense.”

Fitting in Wake Forest’s offense is just the first goal of many for Hecklinski’s future in Winston-Salem. He wants to get on the field, and do it quickly. As Ruggiero told him before his commitment, he has to compete.

“I'm all about competing,” Hecklinski said. “My freshman and sophomore year, I competed with a senior at the quarterback position. I ended up splitting time and then eventually started over him. I don't shy away from competition. I'm just looking to win games.”

More so, once Hecklinski does get on the field for the Demon Deacons, his sights are sky-high.

“I want to be one of the best quarterbacks to ever go through there,” he said. “Sam’s setting all these records, I want to break them. There's no doubt, in my mind, that I will.”

