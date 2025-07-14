Deacons Daily

Highly Sought After Recruit Sets Visit To Wake Forest

Megan Gebbia will get one of the country's premier talents on campus for a visit

JD Andress

Mar 20, 2015; Iowa City, IA, USA; American University Eagles head coach Megan Gebbia questions a call during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament at Carver-City Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won 75-67. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Wake Forest Demon Deacon's will have a premier recruit on campus at the end of July.

Stella Lockhart, one of the nation's most highly sought-after recruits, has scheduled a visit for July 22. This will be her first official visit to Winston-Salem, but it will be her second trip overall, after taking an unofficial visit there earlier in the year.

Fresh off a visit to Providence, Lockhart will also visit Minnesota and Cal sometime this year. As the 2026 recruit cycle continues, though, Wake Forest will have to battle other ACC teams. She continues picking up steam on the recruiting path and says North Carolina has expressed interest in her as well.

Nation's Premier Small Forward

The New Jersey native stands six-foot-one and is the 12th-ranked small forward in the country. She is ranked 54th in the country and is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite score.

Here is what Brandon Clay, 247Sports director of scouting for women's basketball, says about Lockhart:

"Capable of competing and holding her own on a floor full of some of the nation's best players. In the modern game, Lockhart can be a factor playing either forward position based on need and matchup. That versatility will go a long way at the next level. Lockhart can also shoot the basketball with range to 3."

Wake Forest is looking for their first commitment of the 2026 cycle and would be able to land a big splash should they get the top-55 ranked recruit on campus.

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD Andress is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate sports. JD has provided in-depth coverage of the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns. He looks forward to being part of the coverage of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. His experience spans various sports, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, rifle, equestrian, and others, reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

