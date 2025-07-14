Highly Sought After Recruit Sets Visit To Wake Forest
The Wake Forest Demon Deacon's will have a premier recruit on campus at the end of July.
Stella Lockhart, one of the nation's most highly sought-after recruits, has scheduled a visit for July 22. This will be her first official visit to Winston-Salem, but it will be her second trip overall, after taking an unofficial visit there earlier in the year.
Fresh off a visit to Providence, Lockhart will also visit Minnesota and Cal sometime this year. As the 2026 recruit cycle continues, though, Wake Forest will have to battle other ACC teams. She continues picking up steam on the recruiting path and says North Carolina has expressed interest in her as well.
Nation's Premier Small Forward
The New Jersey native stands six-foot-one and is the 12th-ranked small forward in the country. She is ranked 54th in the country and is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite score.
Here is what Brandon Clay, 247Sports director of scouting for women's basketball, says about Lockhart:
"Capable of competing and holding her own on a floor full of some of the nation's best players. In the modern game, Lockhart can be a factor playing either forward position based on need and matchup. That versatility will go a long way at the next level. Lockhart can also shoot the basketball with range to 3."
Wake Forest is looking for their first commitment of the 2026 cycle and would be able to land a big splash should they get the top-55 ranked recruit on campus.