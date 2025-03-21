Former UW Basketball Assistant Chillious Hired By Utah
Raphael Chillious, previously a successful basketball recruiter for the University of Washington, on Friday joined the new Utah Utes coaching staff headed up by Alex Jensen.
He comes to Salt Lake City after serving as an NBA assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies this past season. Jensen currently is finishing up his duties as a Dallas Mavericks assistant while filling out his staff.
Chillious twice coached for Lorenzo Romar in Montlake, totaling seven seasons in 2010-12 and 2014-2017.
A Maryland native, he was credited with putting together a 2014 UW class that ranked No. 6 nationally and consisted of guards Dejounte Murray and Matisse Thybulle, and forward Marquese Chriss, all eventual NBA players.
Chillious also played a pivotal role in bringing guard Markelle Fultz to the Huskies for the 2016-17 season and helping turn him into the NBA's No. 1 overall pick after playing for the UW only as a freshman.
After leaving Seattle, Chillious coached two seasons at Connecticut and another at East Carolina before turning to the NBA.
He initially joined Romar as a replacement for Cameron Dollar after the latter became the Seattle University head coach, worked with Isaiah Thomas and left after three seasons to coach at Villanova.
After two years back East, the man known as "Chills" rejoined Romar's staff and stayed four seasons until the UW made a coaching change.
For the 2013-14 season, the Huskies had T.J. Otzelberger, now the Iowa State head coach, and Chillious as the lead assistant coaches.
