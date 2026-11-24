After a fairly lightweight schedule to get the season started, the University of Washington basketball team traveled to Hawaii and the Maui Classic, not for an island vacation but for a measuring stick to see how good it might be.

On Monday afternoon in paradise, the Huskies showed themselves to be surprisingly competitive on a bigger stage, at least for the first 20 minutes. They built a 15-point, first-half lead over 19th-ranked BYU, with ESPN2 beaming everything back to the mainland.

Yet they gave it all back in an 83-77 loss, looking like someone who fell asleep on the beach and woke up with a painful sunburn instead of a deep tan.

As good as Danny Sprinkle's team (4-1) was over the first half, it was a no-show for the second one. The Cougars (6-0) slapped on a full-court press and the UW offense all but disappeared.

Swingman LeJuan Watts and point guard Ryan Beasley led the Huskies in scoring with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Watts connected on 8 of 9 shots from the field, while Beasley went 12-for-12 from the foul line.

Consequently, the Huskies slid into a Tuesday losers-bracket game against Clemson (4-2), which lost to Mississippi 82-62. Tipoff is 2 p.m. and ESPNU will televise it.

Looking comfortable against much stiffer competition and getting everyone involved early on, the Huskies came out ready to play at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Long-range shooters Steele Venters and Parker Friedrichsen each dropped in early 3-pointers, while 6-foot-10 Lathan Sommerville and Watts worked their way around the key for one-handers and short jumpers. The team looked sharp.

At the 8:57 mark of the half, the Huskies had their biggest lead at 29-14 on a pair of Beasley free throws and they seemed capable of running away with this one. They had every reason to think that.

The Cougars were forced to play without leading scorer Robert Wright III, who sat out with a lower-body injury, thus stripping the Big 12 team of a 24.5-point scorer.

Add to that big men Jaxon Kohler and Bruce Branch getting into early foul trouble and sitting for long stretches.

At intermission, the Huskies led 39-31 and had to be pleased with what had taken place while they were without the services of guard Wesley Yates III, who had a calf injury. Sommerville had 11 of his 13 points when the teams went to the locker room.

Even with the offense out of sync, the UW hung onto the lead for the first 11 minutes of the second half before rolling over.

With 5:49 left to play, BYU took the lead for good at 62-61when Branch hit one of two free throws and pulled away.

The Cougars' Collin Chandler, a 6-foot-6 guard, led all scorers with 24 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 3 of 6 behind the line.