Huskies Reportedly Making a Run at Andrej Stojakovic
Aiming high for a little more offense, Danny Sprinkle's University of Washington basketball coaches reportedly have reached out to high-scoring forward Andrej Stojakovic, formerly of California and Stanford, to see if he has any interest in coming to Montlake.
The 6-foot-7 Stojakovic has been in contact with Cincinnati, Florida, Gonzaga, Illinois, North Carolina, USC and Washington since entering the transfer portal, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
The son of former NBA great Peja Sojakovic, he comes off a productive sophomore season in which he averaged 17.9 points per game for the 14-19 Bears, scoring 20 points or more 13 times. He had a high game of 31 against Northwestern State and 30 more against Clemson.
Sprinkle, who appears to be making a lot of talent acquisition inroads since the season ended, has a superior collection of offensive-minded guards and plenty of muscle inside, but could stand to add another shooter on the wing.
Stojakovic has been to Montlake before, playing against the Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena as a freshman for Stanford in 2024. In an 85-65 loss to the UW, he came off the bench with a 10-point game on 4-for-8 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
Earlier that season, Stojakovic scored 6 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in helping the Cardinal to a 90-80 victory over the UW in Palo Alto, California.
He started 28 of 29 games this past season for Cal, missing four outings with a midseason illness. At Stanford the year before, he opened 10 of 32 games, averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds each time out.
For the Bears, Stojakovic shot 42.7 percent from the field, 31.8 from behind the line, while receiving All-ACC honorable-mention honors and first-team All-ACC Tournament accolades.
His father, Peja, played for the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, winning an NBA title in 2011 with the latter, and becoming a three-time All-Star selection.
