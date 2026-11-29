Leaving Hawaii, the University of Washington basketball team lost two of three games it should have won, unable to close out opponents in maddening fashion at the end.

On the plus side, the Huskies can score. Fill it up. Take it to the rack.

There's no shortage of big point-producers on this team, with forward Nikola Dzepina getting free for a career-high 31 points this past Wednesday night against VCU in the Maui Invitational, this coming six days after guard Steele Venters went off for a career-best 35 points against Utah Tech on the mainland.

Steele Venters launches his patented leaning back 3-pointer. | Dave Sizer

Add to them swingman LeJuan Watts who scored 21, 12 and 17 points on a sizzling 20-for-24 shooting effort over three island outings.

For that matter, the 6-foot-5 Watts went for 28 points in an exhibition loss to Washington State before everything got started for real.

The Maui holiday tournament exposed the Huskies (5-2) for not being a lockdown team after building double-digit leads over BYU and VCU that disappeared, but they haven't been shy of guys capable of putting the ball in the basket.

When they face Norfolk State on Sunday at 4:30 p.m., Watts is the UW's leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, followed by the 6-foot-10 Dzepina at 15 points per game, the 6-foot-7 Venters at 12 points an outing and even point guard Ryan Beasley at 10.8.

"That's why we recruited these guys is to knock down 3s and that's what they've doing at a high level," UW coach Danny Sprinkle said.

Not far behind them are injured guard Wesley Yates III at 8.8 per game, though he sat out all three in Hawaii, and 6-foot-10 Lathan Sommerville at 8.3 per game, though he missed the final game in Hawaii in concussion protocol.

One reason for all of this offensive potential is these Huskies can shoot, with Watts connecting at 70.9 percent from the field, including 40 percent from 3-point range.

Dzepina. connects at a 49.4 percent clip from the floor and a 42.4 percent from behind the line, including hitting 7 of 9 3-point tries against VCU.

Nikola Dzepina is a much-improved shooter in his second season with the UW basketball team. | Dave Sizer

Venters connects at a 47.3 percent rate on all shots and a blistering 49 percent on 3-point attempts, highlighted by his 9 of 12 treys made against Utah Tech.

These guys seem to share the ball without much prodding rather than hog it. It's whoever has the hot hand and they tend to run with it.

The 6-foot-4 Yates, dealing with a calf injury, has the potential to be one of these high-level scorers, as well, if he can get healthy.

LeJuan Watts takes a breath before shooting a foul shot. | Dave Sizer photo

A year ago, he led the Huskies in scoring at 18.2 points per game in December before he broke his wrist against Seattle U, came back and finished at 12.7.

In 2024, Yates was a second-year freshman with USC when he turned in a career-best 30 points against Purdue by shooting 11 for 22 from the floor.

The Huskies might not be any better than a break-even team this season while navigating the Big Ten landscape, but they should be fun to watch.