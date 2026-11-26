Playing shorthanded to finish the Maui Invitational, the University of Washington basketball team asked Nikola Dzepina to take on a bigger role against Virginia Commonwealth and he did everything except hit his final shot.

The 6-foot-10 Serbian had his off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer bounce off the back iron and the Huskies went down to a tough 80-78 loss in the fifth-place game on Wednesday night at the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.

Otherwise Dzepina was sensational for the UW (5-2) finishing with a career-best 31 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including 7 of 9 from behind the 3-point line.

Danny Sprinkle's team (5-2) went up by 10 points over VCU (5-2), but the Huskies couldn't shake this team and close it out.

They simply ran out of gas at the end.

Guard Nick Lewis capped an 8-1 finishing kick for the Rams by scoring on a drive down the middle with 1.8 seconds remaining for the game-winner.

With 14:32 left to play, the UW went up 57-47 on a pair of free throws by Ryan Beasley yet VCU kept chipping away.

The Huskies led 70-62 with 6:56 left to play when LeJuan Watts stole the ball and scored and completed a three-point play. The 6-foot-7 swingman finished with 17 points and a game-high 9 rebounds.

Moving inside the final minute of play, the UW still led until VCU standout Blake Harper -- who hit a 38-foot buzzer shot the night before to beat Colorado State -- sank two free throws with 24.4 remaining for a 78-77 lead, his team's first since the opening half.

With 6.4 left to play, the Huskies' Beasley drove to the basket, was fouled and hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 78.

Lewis next came up with the game-winner.

That sent the Huskies home with two losses in three outings after leading by as many as 15, 16 and 10 points each time out.

After a summer of international competition, Dzepina once more showed everyone how he's gone from a tentative reserve as a freshman to a confident lead role for the UW.

He had to carry more of the load against VCU after 6-foot-10 teammate Lathan Sommerville was held out of the final game in concussion protocol.

Sommerville took an elbow to the forehead against Clemson, was bandaged up and finished the game on Tuesday, but the medical staff sat him down against VCU

Dzepina looked like Hannes Steinbach with a 3-pointer.

He exhibited the same clever footwork his former German teammate exhibited in their season together.

It's his team now.

Against VCU, the Huskies played without four players in all, forcing them to give minutes to others deeper in the rotation.

Guard Wesley Yates III (calf), guard Tristan Devers (shoulder) and center Mady Traore (knee) weren't able to play at all in Hawaii.

The Huskies return home to face Norfolk State on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and then open Big Ten play next Wednesday at USC.