Iowa Player Who Helped Beat Huskies Reportedly Transfer Portal Target

Brock Harding has the UW among six finalists as he seeks a new school, according to a recruiting website.

Dan Raley

Iowas guard Brock Harding is considering the UW among six portal options.
Iowas guard Brock Harding is considering the UW among six portal options. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not quite a full month after they crossed paths in a late-season Big Ten game, former Iowa guard Brock Harding has the University of Washington basketball team among six transfer portal options, according to On3.

The finalists for the 6-foot junior guard from Moline, Illinois: Louisville, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech and the UW.

On Feb. 22 in Iowa City, the 6-foot Harding came off the bench to score 11 points and help rally the Hawkeyes in the second half to an 85-79 victory over Danny Sprinkle's Huskies.

Since that time, the Hawkeyes fired their coach, Fran McCaffrey, after a 17-16 finish in his 15th season at Iowa.

The Huskies?

Sprinkle is looking to restock his lineup with veterans in a big way after a last-place Big Ten finish (13-18 overall, 4-16 league).

A former Illinois Mr. Basketball, Harding brings a well-rounded player who started 24 of 33 games in his second season at iowa. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A playmaker, which the UW desperately needs, he averaged a team-leading 5.2 assists per game while scoring 8.8 points with 14 double-figure outings.

Against the Huskies on a Saturday afternoon, he came off the bench to connect on 4 of 7 shots, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, including a back-to-back pairfrom behind the line midway through the second half as Iowa mounted its comeback.

Playing 25 minutes that day, he also had 5 assists, 4 rebounds and a pair of steals.

Harding apparently left an impression on Sprinkle and his staff.

