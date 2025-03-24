Iowa Point Guard Has Huskies Among 3 Transfer Portal Choices

Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding is down to three schools, his agent Ryan Murphy (@Ryanmurphhoop) tells @On3sports:



TCU, Louisville, and Washington



Harding is currently on a visit to TCU. Averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 assists per game.https://t.co/7w3yCjT9XA pic.twitter.com/9WNXETS9HZ