UW Basketball Goes to Big Ten Media Day as Unknown

Big Ten basketball media day was held in the Chicago suburbs on Thursday and people probably came away knowing no more about Danny Sprinkle's third University of Washington team than they did going in.

Sprinkle has mostly a revamped roster, which leans heavily on international players, which means nobody will really know if these newcomers are any good until the Huskies send them in the exhibition and non-conference games.

Left to guess at the talent level in Montlake, voters for the Columbus Dispatch Big Ten preseason poll picked the UW to finish 15th among the 18 teams.

Speaking to the talking heads in Rosemont, Illinois, Sprinkle said he had two players poised to have breakout seasons: returning forwards Lathan Sommerville and Nikola Dzepina.

The 6-foot-10 Sommerville attended the Big Ten media event, which was not that far from his home in Peoria, Illinois. After beginning his career at Rutgers, the forward returns for his second UW season after appearing in 22 games and starting seven, with injuries causing him to miss a third of the previous schedule.

"He's finally healthy, he's in better shape, he's actually in great shape for him," Sprinkle said of Sommerville. "And he's playing with a lot of confidence."



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Danny Sprinkle has high expectations for Lathan Sommerville and Nikola Dzepina at @UW_MBB 🌟 pic.twitter.com/RBmw7dSwGG — Washington on BTN (@WashingtonOnBTN) October 8, 2026

The 6-foot-10 Dzepina from Serbia is back for a second UW season after joining the team last December. He appeared in 14 games, all in a reserve role.

"He's made huge strides," Sprinkle said. "His body, he's grown a little bit. He played for Serbia, for the national team this summer, and he has a lot more confidence."

The Huskies have just one full-time starter returning in 6-foot-4 guard Wesley Yates III, who averaged 12.7 points per game in spite of injuring a wrist that caused him to miss six games and greatly affected his shooting.

If the UW was to play today, Sprinkle might send out a starting lineup of 6-foot-9 Brazilian big man Wini Braga-Silva, who arrived at the UW just last week; 5-foot-11 point guard Ryan Beasley, a USF transfer who likewise represented the team at media day; 6-foot-8 forward LeJuan Watts, an 11.8-point scorer and 4.6 rebounder for Texas Tech; Sommerville and Yates.

Sprinkle has five international players among his 15 on the roster in guard Harun Zrno (Bosnia), a Rutgers transfer; guard Tristan Devers (Australia); 6-foot-11 returnee Mady Traore (France), who sat out last season after having foot surgery; Braga-Silva and Dzepina.

In nine days, the Huskies face Boise State on the road in an exhibition game before returning home to play Washington State in another no-counter on Oct. 25. The season begins on Monday, Nov. 2, with a home game against Colgate.

BIG TEN PRESEASON BASKETBALL POLL 1. Illinois, 498 points, 18 first-place votes 2. Michigan State, 483, 9 first-place votes 3. Michigan, 436, 1 first-place vote 4. UCLA, 375 5. Nebraska, 369 6. Purdue, 347 7. USC, 340 8. Ohio State, 324 9. Indiana, 292 10. Iowa, 264 11. Wisconsin, 240 12. Maryland, 203 13. Minnesota, 168 14. Oregon, 147 15. WASHINGTON, 116 16. Northwestern, 88 17. Rutgers, 68 18. Penn State, 35