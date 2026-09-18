UW Basketball Schedule, Roster, Staff Should Be All Set

The players, the coaches and now the games all appear to be firmly in place for Danny Sprinkle's third University of Washington basketball team.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its 20-game conference schedule for each member and the Huskies have one challenging stretch in particular in which they host three games in eight days at Alaska Airlines Arena -- from Feb. 20 to 27, Saturday to Saturday -- against Maryland, Illinois and Purdue.

The UW will attack this obstacle course with a team largely unfamiliar to its fan base with nine new players on the 15-man roster, including a number of international newcomers.

On Wednesday, the school announced a final addition to this local talent pool with the signing of Nevada point guard transfer Tayshawn Comer.

As far as assistant coaches go, Sprinkle had four leave his staff during the offseason and he's added DeAndre Hanes, Charles Klask and is expected to hire Mike Mennenga, formerly of Oregon, though the school has made no public pronouncement on the latter.

Add to the staff a new general manager in Alex Kline and a new position called director for mindset and culture in Jayson Wells.

Three of the first four UW conference outings will be held on the road at USC on Dec. 2, at Michigan on Jan. 2 and at Michigan State on Jan. 5, providing a rather testy introduction to this season's Big Ten landscape.

Earlier, the Huskies unveiled their 11-game non-conference schedule in which they will face BYU in Hawaii, Baylor in downtown Seattle, Utah in Salt Lake City and a host of lower-level opponents at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Following a non-counting exhibition game against Washington State on Oct. 25, the UW will open the season against Colgate on Monday, Nov. 2, in one of even non-conference home games.

Washington hires former Oregon longtime assistant Mike Mennenga @UW_MBB https://t.co/Mf073C1vlH — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) September 16, 2026

The Huskies have just six returning players, including one full-time starter in fourth-year guard Wesley Yates Jr., who was the team's fourth-highest scorer last season at 12.7 points per game.

The only other player back who started any UW games last season is 6-foot-10 forward Lathan Sommerville, who opened seven times while averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing over 22 appearances.

Sprinkle also returns 6-foot-11 big man Mady Traore, who missed all of last season with a foot injury; 6-foot-5 swingman Jasir Rencher, who apparently is recovered from a heart condition that limited him to eight games; 6-foot-10 forward Niko Dzepina, who made 14 appearances; and Brandon Roy's son and walk-on guard Brandon Jr. or BJ.

UW'S BIG TEN SCHEDULE Dec. 2, Wednesday -- at USC Dec. 13, Sunday -- UCLA Jan. 2, Saturday -- at Michigan Jan. 5, Tuesday -- at Michigan State Jan. 9, Saturday -- Indiana Jan. 13, Wednesday -- Nebraska Jan. 16, Saturday -- at UCLA Jan. 20, Wednesday -- Northwestern Jan. 23, Saturday -- at Wisconsin Jan. 26, Wednesday -- at Minnesota Jan. 30, Saturday -- Rutgers Feb. 7, Sunday -- at Oregon Feb. 10, Wednesday -- USC Feb. 14, Sunday -- at Ohio State Feb. 17, Wednesday -- at Penn State Feb. 20, Saturday -- Maryland Feb. 23, Tuesday -- Illinois Feb. 27, Saturday -- Purdue March 2, Tuesday -- at Iowa March 6, Saturday -- Oregon