Whomever Lands Vyctorius Miller, UW included, Will Get Him Gift-Rapped
If the University of Washington basketball team was able to pull Vyctorius Miller out of the transfer portal and bring him to Montlake, the music reverberating through Alaska Airlines Arena on game night would change overnight, guaranteed.
No more of those cutesy and outdated classics played year after year.
Miller is the son of rapper Sikk the Shocker and the nephew for Master P -- let the cantankerous and rebellious rhymes begin.
For now the Huskies are just one of a dozen schools, probably all musically challenged for an extended time, that have reached out to him, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound former LSU guard coming off his freshman year in Baton Rouge.
A Los Angeles product, Miller played in 25 games and started five for a 14-18 Tigers team that had two seasons: It opened 12-2 and then tanked, finishing with a six-game losing streak.
He averaged 8.9 points per game, with a high of 20 points against Mississippi Valley. He shot 44.7 percent from the floor, 31.8 from 3-point range.
Besides the Huskies he's heard from a bunch of established college basketball programs such as Houston, Iowa, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan State and Tennessee, plus hometown UCLA and USC, according to 247Sports.
With this past season's Huskies often playing passively in the gut-check Big Ten, the addition of someone such as Miller no doubt would bring an edgy approach to Danny Sprinkle's second season as coach.
If nothing else, the music would be a lot more in your face, harder on the eardrums and more in tune with the times.
