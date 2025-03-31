Inside The Huskies

Whomever Lands Vyctorius Miller, UW included, Will Get Him Gift-Rapped

The son and nephew of rappers is in the transfer portal after playing as a freshman for LSU.

LSU Tigers guard Vyctorius Miller (0) reacts to a play against Mississippi. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If the University of Washington basketball team was able to pull Vyctorius Miller out of the transfer portal and bring him to Montlake, the music reverberating through Alaska Airlines Arena on game night would change overnight, guaranteed.

No more of those cutesy and outdated classics played year after year.

Miller is the son of rapper Sikk the Shocker and the nephew for Master P -- let the cantankerous and rebellious rhymes begin.

For now the Huskies are just one of a dozen schools, probably all musically challenged for an extended time, that have reached out to him, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound former LSU guard coming off his freshman year in Baton Rouge.

A Los Angeles product, Miller played in 25 games and started five for a 14-18 Tigers team that had two seasons: It opened 12-2 and then tanked, finishing with a six-game losing streak.

He averaged 8.9 points per game, with a high of 20 points against Mississippi Valley. He shot 44.7 percent from the floor, 31.8 from 3-point range.

Besides the Huskies he's heard from a bunch of established college basketball programs such as Houston, Iowa, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan State and Tennessee, plus hometown UCLA and USC, according to 247Sports.

With this past season's Huskies often playing passively in the gut-check Big Ten, the addition of someone such as Miller no doubt would bring an edgy approach to Danny Sprinkle's second season as coach.

If nothing else, the music would be a lot more in your face, harder on the eardrums and more in tune with the times.

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

