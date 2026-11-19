Starting safety Alex McLaughlin and edge rusher Jacob Lane intend to take part in Senior Day ceremonies before the Washington-Indiana football game, but they haven't decided whether to return for the 2027 season or pursue NFL careers.

In his Thursday media briefing, UW coach Jedd Fisch made this disclosure while revealing that 15 players will participate as outgoing seniors.

"They'll both make decisions at the end of the season on whether to return or declare themselves for the NFL Draft," Fisch said of that pair of defensive starters.

UW safety Alex McLaughlin holds up an interception against Eastern Washington. | Dave Sizer photo

Add to that Senior list usual starting center Landen Hatchett, who has indicated he will walk with his older brother Geirean in Saturday's ceremony but intends to return in 2027 for fifth year after suffering a season-ending neck injury and recently having surgery.

Fisch also said linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah and edge rusher Russell Davis II, both fifth-year players, have applied for and received medical waivers that will permit them to play in 2027.

Wide receiver Christian Moss, a sixth-year transfer from Kennesaw State, will petition for another year after he was injured on the first play of the season against Washington State, the UW coach said.

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The return of the 6-foot-2, 205-pound McLaughlin for a fifth college season would be a significant gain for the Huskies.

He currently leads the Huskies in tackles with 74, shares in the team lead with fellow safety Rylon Dillard-Allen in interceptions with 3, shares in the team lead with linebacker Jacob Manu in sacks with 3, and tops the Huskies with 7 pass break-ups.

Defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei is shown at practice this fall. | Dave Sizer photo

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Lane, a two-year starter without a miss, is tied for sixth with linebacker Xe'ree Alexander on the team in tackles with 34, 8.5 of which are tackles for loss and 2 for sacks. He tops the team with 5 quarterback hurries.

Two other players who took part in the Senior Walk a year ago were defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and place-kicker Grady Gross, who rejoined the Huskies for a fifth year this fall only to have a court decision keep them sidelined for the most part.

While Gross actually was able to kick off in two games before a court decision sat him down, the kicker and Uiagalelei have remained part of the Husky team, Fisch said.

"They've been at every single practice," the coach said. "They've participated in every single practice. As a matter of fact, there have been a couple of scouts out here who have asked about those guys. Obviously, they haven't traveled or had an opportunity to play in a game, but they've not missed a meeting, a meal or an obligation. I had each talk to the team last Thursday."