To beat the better teams, as the University of Washington demonstrated against Indiana, you have to shock them with instant points.

Demond Williams Jr. left the Hoosiers staggering after he took off on an electrifying 65-yard touchdown sprint inside the game's first two minutes.

Indiana was never quite the same after taking that dagger to the heart and wound up losing 27-24 in overtime at Husky Stadium.

The last time the Huskies won at Autzen Stadium in 2022, they used Michael Penix Jr.'s electrifying 76- and 62-yard scoring passes to Ja'Lynn Polk and Taj Davis, respectively, to leave the Ducks dazed and send them on their way to a 37-34 defeat.

With that in mind, here are three things the UW needs to come up with another startling upset for the second consecutive week:

1. GO DEEP ONCE MORE

Husky wide receiver Chris Lawson already has a 58-yard touchdown catch against another team that wears green jerseys, Michigan State, the UW's longest score through the air this season.

Why stop there? Make that a warm-up toss.

If Lawson could get free for something between 65 and 75 yards that takes him to the end zone at Autzen in electrifying fashion, the Huskies could have Oregon backpedaling same as Indiana and vulnerable for a kill shot.

It's shock them, then beat them.

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Chris Lawson calls for a little help from the refs after Indiana broke up this pass play. | Dave Sizer

2. HAND IT TO JAYDEN LIMAR

Clearly he left Eugene a year ago after some sort of disagreeable situation, walking away from the Ducks before the CFP semifinals round against Indiana.

Well, Limar finally got his chance to play against the Hoosiers last weekend and it went well for him with 17 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown run.

If he can match that performance against his old team and get the Huskies up around the 130-yard rushing level or better as a team, it would mean they're up for a physical battle again and anything is possible.

3. GET RAIOLA TO ROLL OVER

Jacob Lane and company needs to get after this hot and cold quarterback and rattle him some much like Illinois and UCLA did.

The Illini sacked Dylan Raiola twice and the Bruins intercepted him twice, with both games ending up as Oregon losses.

The Husky defense tends to sit back and react to the offensive calls rather than attack in a hellbent fashion. Maybe it's time to really cut the edge rushers loose.

Lane has just 2 sacks, Isaiah Ward 1.5 and freshman Ramzak Fruean a half sack, and each could stand to pad their numbers on this trip south.