Here we go again.

It's time for the 119th Washington-Oregon football game on Saturday afternoon in Eugene and, for both teams, it's all about closing the gap.

For the Ducks, they continue to chip away at the all-time series record, which is now 63-50-5 in favor of the UW.

Yet Oregon has won 17 of the past 22 games, which includes a 12-game winning streak to get things started, and is hoping to even things up sometime during the 2040s.

All of this comes after the Huskies used to tee off on their most hated rival unmercifully, winning 15 of 18 games during the Don James era through 1992.

In Saturday's upcoming match-up, we have two teams that have experienced disappointing seasons overall, but come into Autzen Stadium feeling much better about themselves. That includes quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has overcome a run of poor play, a rib injury and a brief absence to reclaim a prominent role with the UW.

Demond Williams Jr. signals first down against Oregon in Eugene. | Skylar Lin Visuals

The 14th-ranked Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) hold up a four-game winning streak, which includes beating Ohio State and Michigan in the same season. How many teams can make that boast?

On the other hand, the UW (7-4, 4-4) just upset defending national champion and then eighth-ranked Indiana 27-24 in overtime to feel overly competitive again, with Williams snapping off a career-long 65-yard touchdown run to get things started.

Which means, there is plenty of mystery surrounding this Northwest showdown in the middle of the Willamette Valley, where maybe anything goes this weekend, rather than chalk it up to an automatic Oregon victory.

After Kalen DeBoer went 3-for-3 against the Ducks, the Huskies are trying to close the gap again after losing 49-21 and 26-14 with Jedd Fisch as coach.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The last time the UW traveled to Eugene in 2024, Fisch drew a lot of pregame attention by installing Williams as his starting quarterback for the first time as a freshman and deciding the Huskies would suffer their lumps if they had to in making this transition.

The game was over by halftime, with the Huskies trailing 28-6.

It was open season on Williams, who was sacked 10 times, going down time and time again.

His somewhat faulty offensive line that day, left to right, consisted of Kahlee Tafai, Gaard Memmelaar, D'Angalo Titialii, Landen Hatchett and Drew Azzopardi.

Tafai has never started again after transferring to Minnesota and California. Memmelaar started some at UCF before getting replaced. Titialii moved from center to guard for the bowl game. Hatchett played in just two games this past season with injuries taking their toll. Azzopardi is still playing and starting, leading a charmed football life.

The late Voi Tunuufi helps UW quarterback Demond Williams Jr. get to is feet at Oregon. | Skylar Lin Visuals

From that outing two years ago, the Huskies return just four active starters among its current top 22: tight end Decker DeGraaf, edge rusher Isaiah Ward, Azzopardi and Williams. So memories should be short from that four-touchdown defeat.

Oregon, for that matter, has just one starting player still in place from that 2024 mismatch in defensive lineman Iapani Laloulu. So maybe there won't be a lot of gloating heard about the previous encounter.

Hoping for much better pocket protection and a closer game, Williams will play in Eugene for a second time, making this his first opportunity to revisit an opposing city and redeem himself from an earlier beatdown.

He's made 23 starts since going through his Autzen Stadium baptism. He's 0-for-2 as a starter against the Ducks overall, 0-for-1 in Eugene, looking for a breakthrough.

It's all about closing those gaps.