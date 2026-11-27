Dylan Robinson, his University of Washington coaches will tell you, is a first-round NFL draft pick waiting to happen.

Still, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore cornerback finds himself in a continual dues-paying mode as a college player well before he realizes the big things projected for him.

A year ago, Oregon went after him and the UW secondary with a late 64-yard touchdown pass to the since departed and now NFL-employed Malik Benson to secure a 26-14 victory at Husky Stadium.

Last week, Robinson found himself giving chase on a 74-yard scoring strike to Indiana's Charlie Becker on the defensive back's first play of a 27-24 overtime victory for the Huskies.

"I think this team faces adversity really well," Robinson said, speaking for the UW in general as well as himself.

These have been tough lessons learned that defensive coordinator Ryan Walters says will pay off for the young prodigy in the long run.

Meantime, Robinson accepts his fate and continues to regroup, convinced that someday he's going to have the upper hand almost exclusively in the Husky secondary.

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"I love his confidence he continues to build and progress," Walters said. "I love his next-play mentality. When he gets beat, it doesn't affect [him] the remainder of the game, and he'll get tested again and he'll make those plays."

As he prepares to face the Ducks once more, Robinson has started all but one of the 11 UW games and come up with 34 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, plus 7 pass break-ups, an interception and a forced fumble.

His size and speed is what makes him someone with vast pro football potential. Yet he's far from a finished product and people still prefer to test him where one day that might not turn out so well for those who do it.

A year ago, the Ducks went after him as he replaced an injured Tacario Davis, now with the Cincinnati Bengals, and won that battle.

Dylan Robinson and Rylon Dillard-Allen bookend tackle an opposing player. | Dave Sizer

Rather than be scarred by those who insist on picking on him, Robinson keeps coming back while understanding he has significant football gifts.

"For a young guy at his position to have that sort of mindset moving forward, I'm excited about him and his growth this season," Walters said. "I think he's got a long career ahead of him."