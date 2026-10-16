3 Husky Objectives for Beating Purdue

A confluence of forces converge on West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday night for the University of Washington football team, which has struggled throughout this season, has a three-game losing streak and is waiting for something to finally go right.

Why not take out all of this frustration on an opponent it beat unapologetically by 36 points in Seattle just a year ago?

Husky defensive coordinator Ryan Walters likewise returns to Purdue for the first time since the school fired him as its head coach nearly two years ago and at the very least his current players should want to make him look good in his old haunts, to have a triumphant return.

While Walters will look around to see if he left anything behind in his desk, his Husky defense needs to bring everything it's got and save face. The guys will attempt to bounce back from their worst performance of the season against Iowa by having one of their best ones against the Boilermakers.

Oh yes, the UW defense also needs to make life easier for likely a new starting quarterback in Elijah Brown, subbing for the injured Demond Williams Jr. Field position will be important. Playing from behind or ahead will matter greatly.

Three things that have to happen for this team to emerge with a victory on this Midwest visit are as follows:

1. DEFENSIVE REBOUND

While the Huskies look to be down an injured starter in linebacker Xe'ree Alexander, out with a high-ankle sprain, there's plenty of playmakers remaining on this defense who could create some havoc if so motivated.

Players such as linebackers Jacob Manu and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale and safety Alex McLaughlin, for instance. They need to make Purdue uncomfortable and force some long overdue turnovers.

Husky defensive pressure in Big Ten play has been non-existent. A week ago, these guys came up with no sacks against Iowa. They have a measly two sacks in three conference outings. Ouch. Somebody has to get to the quarterback one of these days. Friday would be a good place to start.

Landen Hatchett is back to help shore up the UW offensive line. | Dave Sizer photo

2. POCKET PROTECTION

Landen Hatchett is back as the starting center and there should be no more excuses for why the Huskies can't keep the opposition off the back of their quarterback. In this case, it likely will be Brown, who is expected to sub for the injured Demond Williams Jr. and make his fifth start on the college level and first for the UW.

The Huskies have given up 18 sacks in its three Big Ten outings and that's just awful. Four O-line starters from 2025 are available now and their veteran presence is desperately required to help get this team down the field, the quarterback up off the ground and everyone back into the win column.

The Huskies' top two tight ends are Baron Naone and Decker DeGraaf. | Dave Sizer photo

3. USE THE TIGHT END

After three different Husky tight ends impressively scored a touchdown against USC the week before, those same guys were virtually ignored in the offensive efforts against Iowa.

Collectively, they had 2 catches for 4 yards last weekend against the Hawkeyes.

Those aren't acceptable numbers for a UW position group as talented as this one. The tight ends are one of this team's strengths. They need to be involved at all times.