Throughout Saturday, a thick fog settled over Autzen Stadium in this Willamette Valley stronghold, and wouldn't go away, leaving an eerie almost ghostly environment for a football game to be played.

It also brought an unexpected outcome as the University of Washington football team somehow emerged safely from this lost-at-sea haze while the Oregon Ducks crashed into the rocks, leaving the Huskies as a 33-27 double-overtime winner.

Thus the UW (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) finished out the regular season with stirring upsets of 14th-ranked Oregon (8-4, 6-3) and then-No. 8 Indiana in overtime periods on consecutive weekends, showing what might have been had they not been pushed around earlier by less formidable opponents.



The Huskies sparred with Oregon all game, trading touchdowns and field goals, until Jedd Fisch's team survived and benfitted from a hailstorm of kicking miscues -- a missed Ducks extra point, a missed UW field goal and a blocked Ducks field goal at the end of this one -- to muffle the gathering of 58,727.

Tight end Decker DeGraaf got wide open in the end zone for the second game in a row to catch a crucial touchdown pass, this one a 3-yarder from Demond Williams Jr. to decide the second extra session while Oregon went four-and-out and this heavyweight fight was over.

Williams, who was sacked 10 times in his first UW start at Autzen two years earlier, was a much more savvy and elusive quarterback this time. He shook off six sacks to complete 28 of 39 passes for 270 yards and 3 scores and ran for a fourth TD.

"I thought our starting quarterback had his best game as a Husky," Fisch said.

"We always knew we had this in us the whole year," Williams said.

Once this 119th rivalry game ended, the Huskies raced onto the field and ended up getting in a little pushing and shoving with the Ducks at midfield and later in the far end zone before that was discouraged.

Leaving the field, UW players also let the other fan base know they had heard their insults all game, giving it back to them with comments such, "No playoffs for you!"

UW freshman Elijah Durr brought the opening kickoff upfield only to get flipped on his head at the 11 Ducks freshman Cole Thomas, an ominous beginning for an Autzen visitor.

The Huskies, however, weren't pushovers on this night as they gathered themselves and put together a 12-play, 70-yard opening drive that resulted in Tyler Robles' 37-yard field goal at 8:05 of the opening quarter. A 26-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Lawson from Williams moved the UW across midfield.

The teams traded possessions before Oregon came up with a matching field goal, a 26-yarder from from Gage Hurych on the first play of the second quarter.

Safety Alex McLaughlin comes up to tackle Oregon running back Brandon Smith. | Dave Sizer

Husky safeties Alex McLaughlin and Rylon Dillard-Allen forced the kick when they dropped running back Jordan Davison for a yard loss on third-and-2 at the UW 9.

The Ducks next tried an onside kick that only served to give the UW ideal field position when Hayden Moore recovered it on the Oregon 49.

The Huskies scored in six plays, with Williams finding a wide-open Dezmen Roebuck at the goal line with a 24-yard scoring pass and a 10-3 lead at 12:31 of the quarter.

Jayden Limar carries the ball against his former team. | Dave Sizer

The drive began with Oregon corner Jett Washington getting called for pass interference for shoving Lawson near the goal line on a ball that appeared overthrown. Autzen fans were incensed at this, booing throughout the rest of the drive.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

After another stop, the UW padded its lead to 13-3 with a 46-yard field goal by Robles with 5:04 left in the half. A 14-yard pass to tight end Baron Naone, an Oregon native, put his team into Ducks territory.

Still angry over the earlier call, the Oregon followers threw things on the field after the ball went through the uprights and drew a warning from the public-address announcer.

Demond Williams Jr. lets one fly against the Oregon Ducks.. | Dave Sizer

The Ducks found enough time for another field goal, a 49-yarder by Hurych with 1:58 on the clock, to make it 13-6 at intermission.

These teams traded touchdowns to open the second half.

Oregon tied the game at 13 on a 9-yard TD pass to Jamari Johnson from Dylan Raiola, wtih Johnson winning a one-on-one battle with safety Alex McLaughlin for the ball.

However, the Huskies immediately responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that Williams capped off with a 5-yard keeper into the end zone and the Huskies led 20-13 with 5:51 left in the third quarter.

The Huskies celebrate Demond Williams TD run against Oregon. | Dave Sizer

Lawson put the UW up by two scores when he badly beat Oregon defensive back Na'eem Offord in a foot race on a post pattern for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Naturally, the Ducks weren't done.

After two possession exhanges, Oregon moved63 yards in seven plays for a 20-yard scoring run by Brandon Smith. To make things even more interesting, the Ducks went for two, with Raiola finding Johnson with a pass to cut the lead to just six points. Smith finished with 100 yards rushiig on 21 carries.

With 1:09 left to play, the Ducks rushed back to tie the game at 27 on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kendre Harrison.

Chris Lawson leave an Oregon defensive back in his wake on a 75-yard touchdown catch. | Dave Sizer

Yet Hurych hurried his kick and hit the left upright, sending the game into overtime.

The first extra session was no kicker's paradise either as Hurych had his 42-yard field goal swatted down by Husky offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi -- for his third kick block in two games.

However, Robles missed his 44-yard field goal to win wide left.

Freshman defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa was injured in the game, but his coach said it wasn't serious. | Dave Sizer

Finally, DeGraaf and Williams settled this thing, taking it away from those with the faulty feet.

"This is what you come here for," said the QB, who grew in Arizona watching the Oregon-UW game. "This is what the Big Ten is for is playing big-time games in November."

By now, some of the fog but now all, had evaporated, giving everyone a good look at the scoreboard and what was happened.