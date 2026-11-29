After watching 15 spring practices and another 15 in the fall, the impression formulated was this was a potential 10-2 University of Washington football team. And we're tough graders.

It was quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and a linebacker-heavy defense creating this sort of optimism.

The schedule offered what seemed to be 10 very beatable opponents -- six of them at home -- followed by closing games against Indiana and Oregon, who were 2025 College Football Playoff semifinalists and expected to be just as good this season, and likely defeats.

So what happens?

The Huskies (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) lose to Minnesota, Iowa and Penn State at home, give away a game at USC on the road and sweep the Ducks and the Hoosiers. Only the Hawkeyes, 41-24 victors in Seattle, still look like a better team than the UW.

Williams simply didn't play very well for multiple weeks. Injuries to center Landen Hatchettt and to all of those running backs took a toll on this team. Even the coaching staff was guilty of not reining in undisciplined players who were responsible for numerous penalities and not coming out ready to play, especially in those Husky Stadium losses.

What changed was Williams bounced back, the replacement players for the injured settled in and got comfortable and the UW offense became undaunted at times against top-flight competition, even without an optimum rushing attack.

Considering all of that, here are three observations from Saturday's landmark 33-27 double-overtime victory over the Ducks in Eugene:

1. OFFENSIVE EDGE

From the beginning, what was noticeable in Saturday's game was the Ducks just didn't seem capable of shutting down the UW offense.

The Huskies opened with a 12-play, 70-yard drive for a Tyler Robles field goal to set the tone. They came up with six scoring drives. They outgained Oregon 372 to 320 in total offense and had more first downs, 22-19. They hit the Ducks with a 75-yard scoring strike to Chris Lawson. They never trailed in this game.

Unfortuantely for them, running back Jayden Limar rolled an ankle early on and couldn't cut against his former team, so all he did was come in and block. Hence the Huskies gained just 76 yards on the ground.

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Defensive tackles Darin Conley and Elinneus Davis share an Oregon moment. | Dave Sizer

2. BASIC D

The Huskies had no takeaways, no fumble recoveries, no interceptions. They had just one sack from reserve linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah.

The defense played just well enough to beat Oregon, which was the point, wasn't it?

Ryan Walters' guys often made Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola uncomfortable, to the point his team had four drives that went three-and-out and a fifth end in overtime on downs to bring the game to an end on a short run followed by three consecutive incompletions.

The week before, Indiana made a quarterback change halfway through against the UW.

At some point maybe next season, the Huskies will want to pile up those sacks and takeaways, but lately they haven't needed them.

Linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah (0) leads the Huskies in a pregame debate at Oregon. | Dave Sizer

3. PRESSURE POINT

Place-kicking is an imperfect science. Sometimes the brain gets in the way of the foot.

A week after kicking an overtime game-winning field goal against Indiana, Tyler Robles missed one against the Ducks.

While he's been somewhat steady off the tee this season, hitting on 17 of 22 attempts, one has to wonder if missing that 44-yarder in overtime at Autzen Stadium will cause him more grief down the line?

Just asking.