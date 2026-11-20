Nearly two dozen University of Washington football players qualify as seniors scholastically, but just a third of them are running out of game eligibility and prepared to run down the tunnel for a final Husky Stadium appearance.

Most have been transfers, though one of them, Geirean Hatchett, began his career at the UW and came back from Oklahoma for a second tour of duty. He initially showed up seven years ago. During the COVID-interrupted season.

Hatchett has played in 48 games and started 22 on the offensive line, including one at Oklahoma. He even started nine sentimental times at right guard alongside his little brother Landen, the starting center, with each moment coming in 2025. The Hatchett brothers will walk together on Senior Day, though Landen intends to return next season.

Of these exiting players, offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi has been the most utilized by the Huskies, starting all 34 UW games he's appeared in and opening 40 games overall counting his previous time at San Diego State.

Three of these guys followed coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Montlake to finish up, with edge rushers Isaiah Ward and Russell Davis II arriving three years ago and linebacker Jacob Manu waiting another season before joining everyone.

One has to wonder if Manu, the tackling machine, would ever have suffered a knee injury had he come to the UW right away with the others?

Jacob Manu is shown directing traffic against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

Manu currently stands at an exhaustive 298 career tackles at the two schools, which include 21.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He's played in 47 games and started 42 overall, with 15 game-opening assignments coming for the Huskies.

Ward winds up his Husky home career having played in 47 games for his two schools, starting 22, and has accumulated 98 career tackles, 19.5 TFLs and 11.5 sacks.

The hard-luck Davis, the son of a former Seahawks player, has 34 career games played at the UW and Arizona, though just a dozen with the Huskies after suffering multiple injuries. He has 8.5 sacks collectively. Fisch revealed this week that Davis, who missed nearly all of the past two seasons, has received a medical waiver to return for a sixth year.

Hunter Green averages nearly 48 yards per punt as his UW career winds down. | Dave Sizer photo

Punter Hunter Green likewise came to the Huskies from San Diego State and, same as Azzopardi, is likely headed to an NFL career.

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The son of a late UW player, Green has averaged 47.9, 47, 46.4 and 43.6 yards per punt at three schools, including Northern Colorado; kicked 12 field goals and launched 109 kickoffs.

Amazingly, he's delivered 82 punts that have sailed 50 yards or longer, including 20 of them for the Huskies.

Linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah is in his fifth season with 154 career tackles in 36 outings at the UW and Washington State. He has 11 TFLs and a half sack, plus 5 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries and 3 fumbles caused. Fisch likewise has said Al-Uqdah will use a medical waiver to return in 2027.

HUSKIES SENIORS Xe'ree Alexander, LB Idaho, UCF transfer; option to return in 2027 Buddah Al-Uqdah, LB WSU transfer; cleared for 2027 return Drew Azzopardi, OT San Diego State transfer; eligibility running out CJ Christian, S FIU transfer; seeking seventh season with medical waiver Darin Conley, DT Ball State transfer; option to return in 2027 Trey Cooley, RB Louisville, Georgia Tech, Troy transfer; eligibility running out Elinneus Davis, DL option to return in 2027 Russell Davis II, ER Arizona transfer; cleared for 2027 return Kolt Dieterich, OL Sam Houston State transfer; option to return in 2027 Luke Dunne, P Oregon transfer; option to return in 2027 Kade Eldridge, TE USC transfer; option to return in 2027 Soane Faasolo, OL option to return in 2027 Logan George, ER Idaho State, Ohio State transfer; option to return in 2027 Hunter Green, P N. Colorado, San Diego State transfer; eligibility running out Geirean Hatchett, OL Oklahoma transfer; eligibility running out Landen Hatchett, C will play fifth season in 2027 Elishah Jackett, OL option to return in 2027 Ryan Kean, LS Utah Tech transfer; eligibility running out Jacob Lane, ER undecided on 2027 return as fifth-year player Jayden Limar, RB Oregon transfer; undecided on 2027 return Jacob Manu, LB Arizona transfer; eligibility running out Alex McLaughlin, S Northern Arizona transfer; undecided on 2027 return as fifth-year player Hayden Moore, ER Michigan transfer; option to return in 2027 Christian Moss, WR Virginia Tech, Kennesaw State transfer; eligibility running out, seeking additional season Tyler Robles, PK USC, Texas State transfer; option to return in 2027 Isaiah Ward, ER Arizona transfer; eligibility running out DeSean Watts, DL Sacramento State transfer; option to return in 2027

Long snapper Ryan Kean has hiked the ball in 46 games for the UW and Utah Tech and provided 3 tackles, as well, as his career winds down.

In his sixth season with previous stops at Louisville, Georgia Tech and Troy, running back Trey Cooley won't play in this weekend's game because of concussion protocols that will force him to miss a second consecutive outing.

He previously had a severe concussion that cost him most of the 2024 season with Tech, so it's unclear whether his college career is over or not.

Trey Cooley looks for an opening against Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

As it stands, Cooley has appeared in 43 games, started once, rushed for 1,186 yards and scored 9 touchdowns in his career.

Unless he draws some sort of eligibility reprieve, Moss lasted just one play for the Huskies before he suffered a season-ending quadriceps tear.

He appeared in 30 games and started 19 while playing at Virginia Tech, Kennesaw State and the UW. He has 59 career catches for 892 yards and 4 touchdowns. He deserved better in Montlake.

Fisch said the wide receiver will file for a seventh year of eligibility and see how it plays out.

"With these new rules, I'm not sure what's going to happen," the coach said.