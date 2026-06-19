Another Moon Landing For Husky Football

Fifty years ago, Warren Moon was a University of Washington starting quarterback booed unmercifully as he struggled through his second season in Montlake. The fans sorely made him pay for every faux pas.

The negativity directed at him was never more fierce in 1976 than when he lost all awareness in a 7-0 home loss to California and threw the ball away on fourth down near the goal line, thinking he had another snap coming.

The situation got so out of hand that Moon considered going home to Los Angeles before he stuck it out, led the UW to a Rose Bowl victory over Michigan and eventually became a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Now comes his son Ryken Moon, who's in a decidedly less stressful situation with the Huskies, probably wishing things would get a lot more pressure-packed for him as a walk-on running back in his second year.

Maybe it's the family lineage, but this 5-foot-11, 214-pound Moon carries himself ever so confidently as he mixes in with 90 scholarship players and another eight who play without financial aid. For that matter, he's on the Warren Moon scholarship plan, so he's not hurting.

This Moon is solidly built. He played in three UW games as a freshman. He's had his dad come out and watch practice. He has a couple of avenues that could get him on the field.

"He's physical, he's really physical," UW running-backs coach Scottie Graham said. "He should be able to help out on special teams. That's one of the things we make sure, that our backs are playing special teams. With Ryken, I try to challenge him to be a special-teams captain."

Ryken Moon looks to get around Paul Mencke Jr. in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

While holding scholarship offers from Army, Air Force, Nevada, Rice and Portland State, Moon chose to play for his father's alma mater. He arrived from suburban Bellevue High School, where he was named 3A State Player of the Year in 2024 as a running back and a safety. As a junior for the Wolverines, he was selected as an All-Kingco linebacker.

Ryken Moon (32) waits for the snap in the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

Initially there was some thought given to the Huskies using Moon as a defensive player before he settled on offense.

"We didn't know exactly where he was going to play, whether he was going to play safety," Graham said. "He's a pretty good safety."

This spring, Moon received plenty of opportunity to run and catch the football. He drew 28 carries and had five rushes of 10 yards or more. A 15-yarder up the middle in the 13th practice was his longest run. Moon also caught 8 passes, with a 24-yarder from Dash Beierly his longest reception.

He showed off his athleticism in practice No. 10, too, by taking a handoff and somersaulting into the end zone from 2 yards out.

In the Spring Game, Moon carried the ball as much as anyone, running five times for 28 yards. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kini McMillan matched him for rushes, but had a game-high 42 yards rushing.

"That's why he came here -- he wanted to prove 'I can play,' " Graham said of Moon. "We gave him opportunity."

Ryken Moon takes a spring handoff. | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: Pulling more carries than some of the Huskies' freshman scholarship backs in 2025, Moon faced Purdue, UCLA and Boise State in the LA Bowl. He ran four times for 22 yards against the Boilermakers, breaking an 11-yarder, and had a carry against the Bruins for no gain.

Starter or not: Moon likely won't be a starting running back for the Huskies, but he could be a game-day contributor in some manner, with special teams a strong likelihood.