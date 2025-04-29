Apple Cup Set for Late Afternoon Kickoff in Pullman
The University of Washington football team hasn't been to Pullman since 2022 -- and a lot has changed since then.
Jedd Fisch is the Husky coach, not Kalen DeBoer.
Jimmy Rogers has become the Cougars coach, replacing Jake Dickert.
The UW relocated tot he Big Ten while WSU holds down the fort in the reconfigured Pac-12.
And Buddah Al-Uqdah plays linebacker for the Huskies after spending the past two seasons in the Palouse.
On Tuesday, CBS announced it will televise the next Apple Cup from WSU in primetime on Sept. 20 with a 4:30 or 5 p.m. kickoff.
That would be a preferred time slot for a lot of people who either want to tailgate all day long or travel from the Seattle area and watch the game all in one day.
When these teams meet again, Al-Uqdah most likely will be a starting linebacker for the Husky defense after leaving WSU through the transfer portal. Last season, he came up with 6 tackles in the Cougars' 24-19 victory at the Seahawks' Lumen Field in downtown Seattle.
"The players have talked a lot about it," he said of his new teammates and the past rivalry game. "Me and Jonah [Coleman] have talked about it, Ephie [Ephesians Prysock], Demond [Williams Jr.] We've kind of talked about it and laughed about it."
Al-Uqdah finds that having been a one-time Cougar in the Apple Cup gives him an edge in practice while going up against his Husky teammates.
"I still talk about those things, especially going against the offense in practice," he said. "There's just some things I kind of know and I've got a head start on."
