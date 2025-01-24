Asa Turner Reportedly Will Seek Seventh College Season
Asa Turner, former University of Washington safety, will pursue a seventh year of college football after this past season at Florida was a near total wash, with a knee injury limiting him to just one game appearance for the Gators.
A year ago this week, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Turner wandered through the Husky coaching offices shortly before a ceremony was held to introduce Jedd Fisch as the new leader, looking at all of the new faces and unsure whether he would play for the new coaching staff or not.
The Carlsbad, California, product ultimately decided to transfer to Florida, where he was reunited with ex-Husky defensive backs coach Will Harris, who was responsible for bringing him to Montlake in 2019.
247Sports first reported that Turner would seek another year through a medical redshirt at Florida after his aborted season.
Shortly into the third quarter against Miami in the opener, Turner twisted his knee awkwardly when he got beat on a Cam Ward pass play and went down. He had to be helped off the field during the 41-17 loss in Gainesville and never played again.
That day, Turner played opposite Mishael Powell, who became a Miami safety after the two had started the CFP national championship game together for the Huskies against Michigan seven months earlier in Houston.
As a true freshman in 2019, Turner played in a dozen Husky games, starting five. Overall, he appeared in 43 UW football outings and opened 28 of them.
