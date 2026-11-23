Drew Azzopardi raised his arm twice, but he didn't have a question. Each time, he had a statement to make.

The veteran University of Washington offensive tackle showed yet another side to his intriguing football skill set by using his ample reach to block a pair of Indiana field goals on Saturday, enabling the Huskies to emerge with a 27-24 upset victory in overtime.

For his efforts, Azzopardi was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, just the second UW player to be recognized by the conference this season, joining safety Alex McLaughlin, who previously received weekly defensive honors.

Foremost, Azzopardi deflected Paddy McAteer's 37-yard attempt to tie the game in the extra session, setting off a wild celebration as the defending national champion (9-2 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) and the AP poll's eighth-ranked team couldn't make it out of Husky Stadium alive.

Drew Azzopardi (74) is one of the UW's departing seniors after starting at offensive tackle for three seasons. | Dave Sizer

Earlier, the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Azzopardi, appearing in his final home game, blocked the Hoosiers' 46-yard field-goal try to open the third quarter.

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"I knew I felt the first one," he said while standing in front of a room full of media members. "The last one, I'm not too sure -- I had so much adrenaline going."

He became the first UW player with multiple blocks in a season since Danny Shelton had a pair in 2013.

Meantime, Azzopardi pulled every snap as the starting right offensive tackle while making his 35th start for the Huskies over three seasons since transferring from San Diego State, giving him 41 game-opening assignments overall in his career.

From Pacifica, California, he also helped the UW rush for a season-high 189 yards against an Indiana defense that entered the game ranked No. 4 nationally in rushing defense.

NFL scouts like him for his mobility on such a big frame and this added sidelight of blocking kicks only goes to show how versatile he is as a football player.

A captain for his final season, Azzopardi has been the lone constant this season on the Husky offensive line, the only one who hasn't changed positions, traded positions back and forth, lost a position or become injured.