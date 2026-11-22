If Drew Azzopardi didn't do enough for the University of Washington football team by starting 35 games at right offensive tackle over three seasons, he turns up on the kick-block unit, too, which means he can block just about anything.

People. Schemes. Footballs.

In a stirring 27-24 overtime victory over Indiana, the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Azzopardi was credited with a pair of field-goal blocks, including the Hoosiers' final attempt in overtime. Only he didn't know the full gravity of his special-teams work initially.

"I knew I felt the first one," he said while standing in a room full of media members. "The last one, I'm not too sure -- I had so much adrenaline going."

Before leaving the room, Azzopardi was informed by a UW staffer that he was responsible for both of the deflections, leading him to ask, "I did?" and then pound the side of the podium as he headed for the locker room after a most satisfying win in his final Husky Stadium appearance.

UW coach Jedd Fisch told how he prefers to put big guys such as Azzopardi on the kick-block team because of his reach and attitude.

"His size, his length and his willingness to just sacrifice," the coach said.

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The sacrifice part comes from having to practice this special-teams assignment over and over knowing all along the chances of getting a kick block are probably nil.

Except for Azzopardi, who offered up two of them against the eighth-ranked Hoosiers (9-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten).

Drew Azzopardi goes over the Indiana win with the media. | Dan Raley

On the first drive of the second half, the Huskies (7-4, 4-4) held Indiana once it reached the UW 27 and out came Hoosiers kicker Paddy McAteer to attempt a 46-yard kick in a 14-14 game. Azzopardi swatted it down with emphasis.

In overtime, Azzopardi was on the field dealing with sheer humanity on all sides and emotions flying over the top and he got a finger on the ball and sent McAteer's overtime kick from 41 yards out missing to the left.

"It's a great feeling and I'm glad I was able to do it for my team and we were able to get the win," he said.

The day began for Azzopardi with him participating in the Senior Walk, which acknowledged his Husky career was coming to an end. With a big smile, he strode through his teammates wishing him well until he ended up with three or four people, presumably family members, who all were wearing Azzopardi No. 74 jerseys.

"I'm blessed that I came to Washington," he said. "I couldn't ask for a better way to go out."