It was the defending national champions against the reigning LA Bowl titleists.

Yet four snaps into this one, pedigree didn't matter at all for the University of Washington football team as Demond Williams Jr. darted through the Indiana defense and up the left sideline for an electrifying 65-yard touchdown run.

On Saturday, this was the overly optimistic beginning to a determined effort that took the Huskies to a 27-24 overtime upset of the eighth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers when a 37-yard field goal by the visitors' Paddy McAteer failed and sent excited UW fans spilling wildly onto the field.

Tyler Robles' 46-yard field goal to open the extra session decided this epic dual that brought Jedd Fisch, Williams and the rest of this Husky football team (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) a signature victory over the Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2) as a light rain began to fall on Montlake.

UW starting offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, doubling up on the kick-block team, was credited with getting a hand on two Indiana field-goal attempts, including the last one in OT.

The ramifications for this outcome were huge for Fisch's third-year Huskies who've been trying not to totally submit to a rebuilding season with a young roster. Forgotten is the three-game losing streak at midseason. They better resembled the No. 17-ranked team that people thought they were when the season began.

"This was a fantastic team win, an organizational win, a university win, for the fans, everybody, look at the energy," Fisch said. "It was a win for our program."

Said defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, "This is total motivation going into next season and going into the next game, just knowing that we did it."

In a chilly Husky Stadium season finale, Williams gave the UW faithful something they've been waiting three seasons to see -- a trip to the end zone by the speedy and often elusive one covering at last two-thirds of the field.

After getting called for grounding the football to make it third-and-16, Williams let the first wave of tacklers rush past him and he took off weaving his way through defenders. An Indiana player dove at him and missed at the Hoosiers 40. With the ball in his right arm, the signal-caller had the crowd roaring as he raced in for six points.

He would finish with 227 yards passing and another 88 rushing, throwing and running for scores.

Ninety-four seconds had been played.

Demond Williams Jr. scores on a 65-yard run against the Hoosiers. | Dave Sizer

It was the third longest touchdown run by Husky quarterback, surpassed only by Tom Manke's 81-yard scoring run against Stanford in 1967 and Warren Moon's 71-yard dash to the end against USC in 1977.

Williams had barely caught his breath and the fans were just sitting down when the Hoosiers responded.

College football's caste system would shift back hard into place when the Hoosiers came back and scored on their first offensive play on a 74-yard pass when Grant Wilson hit Charlie Becker in stride, with a step or two on UW cornerback Dylan Robinson.

The clock said 13:10 was still left in the quarter.

Making the Huskies even more mortal, Williams next drove his team to the Indiana 11 only to throw an end-zone interception right to Hoosiers safety Preston Zachman with Rashid Williams the intended receiver.

The first-quarter clock still read just 10:51 with so much excitement in a short amount of time.

Yet the Huskies never buckled after those early setbacks. They just kept coming back under the intense pressure put on them by one of the nation's best teams.

Indiana tried to make Williams pay for his aggressive offensive play at all times, twice getting penalized for roughing the passer and then flagged for a late hit at the end of his 33-yard run, all in the opening half.

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John Mills head-butts teammate Chris Lawson during the UW-Indiana football game. | Dave Sizer

This game was so physical the Hoosiers had three starters helped off the field in center Bray Lynch, offensive tackle Adedamola Ajani and wide receiver Nick Marsh, none of whom were able to return once injured.

Trading first-quarter punts, a most unusual thing happened to the Huskies -- Hunter Green, one of the nation's most prolific players at his position, shanked one for 26 yards, his worst of the season.

This set up the Hoosiers on the UW 35 and they needed just seven plays to make their hosts pay. Wilson, the Indiana quarterback, faked inside and scored on a 5-yard run on a fourth-and-1 call to put Indiana in front 14-7.

In spite of the occasional letdown, the Huskies gamely hung in there. On their next series, Williams threw a 19-yard completion to Dezmen Roebuck and a 17-yarder to Jayden Limar to get them upfield. Roebuck would finish with 10 catches for 92 yards.

Dezmen Roebuck tries to keep his balance after making a catch against Indiana. | Dave Sizer

Limar capped the 75-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run around the left side, stiff-arming cornerback Jamari Sharpe as he crossed the goal line to tie the game at 14. Limar finished with 17 carries for 77 yards as the rushing attack showed some life.

"We preached it all week -- we were going to have a storm-the-field game," the running back said.

With 27 seconds left in the opening quarter, this game had chalked up four touchdowns.

The offense would slow considerably for both sides until the end.

The second quarter was scoreless as Robles missed a 37-yard field goal and each team had drives stopped on downs.

After the halftime break, Indiana kept the pressure on by twice moving into field-goal range on its opening two drives.

The first one, a 46-yarder, was blocked by Azzopardi.

The second attempt, a 34-yarder by Paddy McAteer, gave Indiana a 17-14 lead with 6:08 remaining in the quarter.

Robles matched him with a tying 28-yard field goal at 12:06 of the fourth quarter, this after missing a 37-yarder in the first half.

The Hoosiers made a second-half quarterback change to Josh Hoover to give his team a spark and he threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Marsh. The wide receiver got a couple of steps on nickelback Rahshawn Clark, then spun out of his grasp after making the catch. Indiana led 24-17 with 9:06 left to play.

After a couple of change of possessions, back came the Huskies. Williams stepped up in the pocket and found tight end Decker DeGraaf wide open for a 20-yard scoring pass.

With 3:34 remaining, the game was tied at 24.

Into the overtime they went and each team couldn't move the ball.

Robles stepped up and knocked 46-yarder through while McAteer had his tying attempt redirected by one of Azzopardi's big mitts.

"It was pretty cool," the kicker said. "It was a good hit. The operation was clean. Making it the way we missed it in the first half was good redemption."

Then it was time to run for safety as the fans began jumping out of the stands and wanting to hug everyone.