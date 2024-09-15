Bruener Leaves Apple Cup with Injury, Unclear How Serious
Going over the damage left behind by Saturday's 24-19 loss in the Apple Cup, University of Washington coach Jedd Fisch had nothing to offer about the physical state of linebacker Carson Bruener, injured midway through the fourth quarter against Washington State. Typically, Fisch receives a medical report sometime Sunday.
However, with the way Bruener left the field at Lumen Field -- with his shoulder positioned in such an awkward manner as if to suggest a serious injury -- the news could be demoralizing for the Huskies when Fisch meets with the media again on Monday.
The potential loss of Bruener for any length of time would be a big blow to this Husky team, considering the role he's adopted this season.
The 6-foot-2, 226-pound senior from Woodinville, Washington, is a team captain, a natural-born leader;; the team's second-leading tackler with 15, three behind fellow linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala,; and a Husky legacy player following in the footsteps of his father, tight end Mark Bruener, making him in many ways the heart and soul of this team.
Bruener was hurt on a fourth-quarter play in which Husky cornerback Thaddeus Dixon intercepted a John Mateer pass on the UW 18 and returned it 21 yards, giving the Huskies a chance to overcome a five-point deficit with 8:14 left to play.
Well away from the ball, Bruener was left sprawled on the ground in pain before he got to his feet and exited the field greatly favoring his shoulder. He didn't return to the game.
If the worst-case scenario plays out and Bruener can't continue this season, the fifth-year senior has a redshirt year to utilize, helped by the fact he's appeared in just three games this season.
Against the Cougars, Bruener finished with 4 tackles, including one for lost yardage, and a pass break-up.
The UW started three linebackers in the Apple Cup, teaming Bruener with 'Tuputala and freshman Khmori House as they tried to contain Mateer, WSU's dual-threat sensation, with an old-style alignment.
If' Bruener can't play in next weekend's game against Northwestern or longer, House and San Jose State transfer Bryun Parham would be the leading candidates to replace him on the Husky second row.
Senior linebacker Drew Fowler already is out, missing the past two games after injuring a foot.
