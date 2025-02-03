Carroll Reportedly Leaving UW to Reunite with Dad on Raiders Staff
Brennan Carroll, following Steve Belichick's lead, would rather rebuild under his father's coaching lead in the NFL than in Montlake.
On Monday, the one-year University of Washington offensive coordinator and offensive-line coach was hired by the Pete Carroll-led Las Vegas Raiders as their line coach and run-game coordinator, according to Yogi Roth of the Big Ten Network.
The great lure of Carroll and Belichick, as the Huskies' coordinator and second-generation members of famous coaching families, to come "Be a Pro" lasted just over a year at the UW for Jedd Fisch, who will need a new marketing pitch as well as another new coach.
Carroll, who had spent the past four seasons with Fisch at Arizona and in Seattle and six overall, will reunite with his father, who last week was hired to restore the Raiders franchise to something much more competitive.
In December, it became clear that the younger Belichick, Fisch's defensive coordinator, would rejoin his father, Bill, at the University of North Carolina in the same capacity, eroding Fisch's original staff.
Both the younger Carroll and Belichick previously coached with their fathers with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, respectively, as they did with Fisch at those two pro franchises.
Carroll would be a significant loss because the Huskies still are in the process of rebuilding their offensive line after losing all five starters following the 2023 season and inserting various younger guys into the mix ever since.
Yet as a UW offensive coordinator, Carroll seemed to be greatly limited in duties because Fisch prefers to be the play-caller.
So two months from spring football, the Huskies have a new defensive coordinator in Ryan Walter, the former Purdue head coach, and are in the market for a quasi offensive leader and more specifically an offensive-line coach.
It would appear Carroll's departure, especially at such a late date, is unsettling to the Huskies, who are trying to improve on a 6-7 season with still a mostly young group.
With Carroll's reported exit, Scott Huff's name immediately was raised as a possible replacement, but the previous UW line coach appears well entrenched in the NFL.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington