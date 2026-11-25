In the Big Ten, as the University of Washington football team painfully has learned at times, games primarily are decided by those who win the battles up front.

After getting shoved around by mega physical teams such as Minnesota, Iowa and Penn State at home, the Huskies finally pushed back against Indiana in their friendly confines.

While quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and place-kicker Tyler Robles beat the Hoosiers with their feet, and Drew Azzopardi got his hands up in timely fashion on special teams, the UW couldn't have upset the defending national champs without Elinneus Davis providing outright grit and muscle on the defensive line.

In the Huskies' 27-24 overtime victory, the veteran defensive tackle was a handful all afternoon for Indiana and turned in his best game since coming to Montlake.

He tied his career high with 6 tackles. He shared the team lead against the Hoosiers with those half-dozen stops. He had 2 tackles for loss. He collected his second career sack. He got emotional thinking about it.

"I had tears coming down my face realizing we did it," the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Davis said.

Elinneus Davis mixes it up with the Illinois offense in 2025. | Dave Sizer photo

While he was a problem for the Hoosiers throughout the afternoon, with his big splash coming near the end of the third quarter when he easily went around Hoosiers center Austin LeBried to drop quarterback Josh Hoover for a 4-yard loss.

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"It was just realizing we're good," Davis said. "It was starting fast and finishing strong."

The Moorhead, Minnesota, product actually ended the game deep in concentration rather than chasing anyone down. He was seated on the bench, unable to watch the Hoosiers line up and miss their last field-goal attempt, which made winners out of the Huskies.

"I had my head down, just praying," he said.

For three seasons now after redshirting, Davis has been a fixture on the defensive line, appearing in 34 games and starting 19 of them. He's a team captain this season.

Strong and powerful, he already might be considered a surefire NFL prospect. Yet he didn't take part in the Senior Walk before facing Indiana, which was a ready option for him with no career decision required either way. Yet after the game, Davis said he definitely was returning to the UW for a fifth season in 2027.

Elinneus Davis (90) runs out of the tunnel to face Indiana. | Dave Sizer

A win over the Hoosiers and the satisfaction that came with it has him wanting to play more for the Huskies.

"Just knowing we did it, just knowing we could play four quarters, was an awesome feeling for sure," Davis said.